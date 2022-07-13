Goal of the Week

Sporting KC's Roger Espinoza wins Week 19 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza’s still got it.

The Honduran veteran has won the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week race for Week 19 of the 2022 MLS season, earning 34.1% of the vote after his driven chip jumpstarted a 2-1 win at CF Montréal. Espinoza, 35, tallied from roughly 45 yards out in sensational fashion.

Charlotte FC forward Andre Shinyashiki nearly took the top spot, but had to settle for second place (32.7% of the vote). His right-footed blast capped a 4-1 win over Nashville SC as the expansion club’s home record stays strong.

They both pushed Philadelphia Union striker Julian Carranza’s overhead kick in a 7-0 rout of D.C. United to third place (21.4% of the vote). Meanwhile, fourth place belonged to New York City FC forward Gabriel Pereira (11.9% of the vote) for an ankle-breaking turn and finish in a 4-2 win over the New England Revolution.

Check out Week 19’s batch of nominees below.

