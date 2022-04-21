Goal of the Week

LAFC forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi wins Week 7 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Strikes don’t come much sweeter than what LAFC forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi conjured up in MLS Week 7.

From a swerving left-footed volley, he’s won AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors with 34.6% of the vote. That served as the game-winner in a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

It was then a neck-and-neck race for other places, with Orlando City SC striker Ercan Kara’s tiki-taka goal placing second via 25.6% of the vote. Third place belonged to San Jose Earthquakes striker Jeremy Ebobisse, whose sumptuous free kick earned 23.5% of the vote.

Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo went on a winding run before securing a far-post strike, producing a fourth-place finish with 16.2% of the vote.

Watch all of Week 7's nominees below.

