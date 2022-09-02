LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Week 28 AT&T Goal of the Week

The LA Galaxy acquired Riqui Puig to create chances for his teammates, but it turns out he can finish them as well – quite spectacularly, even.

The Spanish midfielder proved that in MLS Week 28, earning AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors following a long-range equalizer at Toronto FC. Puig’s blast came as second-half stoppage time approached in a 2-2 draw, taking 57% of the ballots for the Barcelona product's first-ever MLS goal.

Houston Dynamo FC defender Griffin Dorsey’s looping effort in a 2-1 win over Supporters’ Shield-leading LAFC slotted third (16.9% of the vote), and LA winger Douglas Costa’s free kick in their cross-conference draw at Toronto brought up the rear (9% of the vote).