Goal of the Week

LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Week 28 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The LA Galaxy acquired Riqui Puig to create chances for his teammates, but it turns out he can finish them as well – quite spectacularly, even.

The Spanish midfielder proved that in MLS Week 28, earning AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors following a long-range equalizer at Toronto FC. Puig’s blast came as second-half stoppage time approached in a 2-2 draw, taking 57% of the ballots for the Barcelona product's first-ever MLS goal.

Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Albert Rusnak’s free-kick stunner placed second (17% of the vote), though it came in a 3-2 loss at Orlando City SC.

Houston Dynamo FC defender Griffin Dorsey’s looping effort in a 2-1 win over Supporters’ Shield-leading LAFC slotted third (16.9% of the vote), and LA winger Douglas Costa’s free kick in their cross-conference draw at Toronto brought up the rear (9% of the vote).

Check out all the nominees below:

Goal of the Week LA Galaxy Ricard Puig Martí

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 28
Austin FC's Diego Fagundez wins Week 27 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 27
More News
More News
USMNT: Gregg Berhalter issues striker warning for pre-World Cup window
Extratime

USMNT: Gregg Berhalter issues striker warning for pre-World Cup window
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 29)
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 29)
Tom Edwards departs New York Red Bulls, joins Barnsley
Transfer Tracker

Tom Edwards departs New York Red Bulls, joins Barnsley
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Bettors sticking with slumping LAFC 
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Bettors sticking with slumping LAFC 
Philadelphia Union at “full speed” in Supporters’ Shield battle with LAFC

Philadelphia Union at “full speed” in Supporters’ Shield battle with LAFC
LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Week 28 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Week 28 AT&T Goal of the Week
More News
Video
Video
Head Coaches Gonzalo Pineda & Giovanni Savarese Preview Portland vs. Atlanta
1:30

Head Coaches Gonzalo Pineda & Giovanni Savarese Preview Portland vs. Atlanta
Gerhard Struber, Jim Curtin, & Sean Nealis Preview New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
1:18

Gerhard Struber, Jim Curtin, & Sean Nealis Preview New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
Mukhtar v Driussi: Who will show off their MVP credentials? | Quicker Stats
0:47

Mukhtar v Driussi: Who will show off their MVP credentials? | Quicker Stats
Why Orlando City’s late winner vs. Seattle Sounders was the right call
3:47
Instant Replay

Why Orlando City’s late winner vs. Seattle Sounders was the right call
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023