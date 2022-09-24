Canada vs. Uruguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup prep friendly

After topping Concacaf’s Octagonal qualification pathway, Les Rouges are back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, snapping a 36-year drought. Excitement is certainly building for what these underdogs could accomplish.

That makes Tuesday’s opportunity even more essential for Canada manager John Herdman, whose team will also face Japan on Nov. 17 in Dubai in a final tune-up match. Afterwards, Group F play awaits against Belgium (Nov. 23), Croatia (Nov. 27) and Morocco (Dec. 1).

With less than two months until the unconventional November/December World Cup, international coaches have little time with their players amid ongoing club campaigns.

The sour taste of the June international window – and its player/federation labor dispute – isn’t 100% gone, but Friday’s resounding 2-0 win over Qatar sure helped. Les Rouges got goals from strikers Cyle Larin and Jonathan David inside of 13 minutes, and dictated much of the match against the 2022 World Cup hosts.

Now, a step up in competition awaits Herdman’s side. Canada’s toughest tests have been Mexico and the United States in World Cup qualifying, not playing a team of Uruguay’s caliber since well before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

“We have a tough test, but after four years of playing Concacaf opponents, the players have been dreaming of playing a nation of the stature of Uruguay,” Herdman said after the Qatar victory. “We’ve been waiting for it and we’re excited, but we have to temper that because of the quality that they have. We will need to put the work in for the next few days to make sure we are ready to go again."

Perhaps the only worry against Qatar was that superstar Alphonso Davies got subbed off at the hour mark following a collision. Herdman said “I think he's all right,” a reassuring sign since Canada will need the Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown product at peak levels to cause damage this fall.