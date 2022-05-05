Goal of the Week

Houston Dynamo's Sebastian Ferreira wins Week 9 AT&T Goal of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Want to win the AT&T 5G Goal of the Week race? Scoring from midfield is usually a good starting point.

That’s a lesson Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira learned in Week 9, with his long-range shot in a 2-1 loss to Austin FC taking top honors. The club-record signing earned 29.6% of the vote.

The same match produced the second-place goal, with Sebastian Driussi’s curler earning 26.5% of the vote. The Argentine was recently named April’s MLS Player of the Month and co-leads the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe was close behind in third place, booking 24.9% of the vote after a looping volley sealed a 3-0 home win over D.C. United.

Fourth place went to FC Dallas winger Alan Velasco for his free-kick effort in a 2-2 draw at Sporting Kansas City, garnering 18.9% of the vote.

Watch all of the nominees below.

Houston Dynamo FC Sebastián Ferreira Goal of the Week

