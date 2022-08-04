Inter Miami CF star Gonzalo Higuain wins Week 23 AT&T Goal of the Week

Inter Miami CF star Gonzalo Higuain has earned AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 23 of the MLS season after lasering a free kick into the top corner in last weekend’s 4-4 draw with FC Cincinnati .

The Argentine legend’s free-kick was the first of his historic first-half hat trick for the IMCF. For his efforts, the Herons’ Designated Player pulled away from the field, accumulating 44.6% of the final vote.

Higuain’s effort beat out Orlando City SC midfielder Junior Urso, who took second place with 23.1% of the final tally. Urso dinked home a lovely chip over D.C. United goalkeeper Rafael Romo in last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Audi Field.

The two other nominees were Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn (20.5%, third place) and Inter Miami defender Christopher McVey (11.7%, fourth place). McGlynn scored a stunning left-footed free kick during a 6-0 rout over Houston Dynamo FC, while McVey fired a shot off the underside of the crossbar. They were the first MLS goals for both players.