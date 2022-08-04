Goal of the Week

Inter Miami CF star Gonzalo Higuain wins Week 23 AT&T Goal of the Week

By Johnathan Wright @jwrightofficial

Inter Miami CF star Gonzalo Higuain has earned AT&T 5G Goal of the Week honors for Week 23 of the MLS season after lasering a free kick into the top corner in last weekend’s 4-4 draw with FC Cincinnati.

The Argentine legend’s free-kick was the first of his historic first-half hat trick for the IMCF. For his efforts, the Herons’ Designated Player pulled away from the field, accumulating 44.6% of the final vote.

Higuain’s effort beat out Orlando City SC midfielder Junior Urso, who took second place with 23.1% of the final tally. Urso dinked home a lovely chip over D.C. United goalkeeper Rafael Romo in last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Audi Field.

The two other nominees were Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn (20.5%, third place) and Inter Miami defender Christopher McVey (11.7%, fourth place). McGlynn scored a stunning left-footed free kick during a 6-0 rout over Houston Dynamo FC, while McVey fired a shot off the underside of the crossbar. They were the first MLS goals for both players.

Check out all the nominees below.

Goal of the Week Gonzalo Higuaín Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 23
Austin FC's Sebastian Driussi wins Week 22 AT&T Goal of the Week
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 22
More News
More News
New York Red Bulls sign Brazilian forward Elias Manoel on loan from Grêmio
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign Brazilian forward Elias Manoel on loan from Grêmio
Brenden Aaronson shines in Leeds United, Premier League debut
MLS Exports

Brenden Aaronson shines in Leeds United, Premier League debut
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 21
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 21
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Toronto FC poised for late-season surge?
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Toronto FC poised for late-season surge?
Gaga Slonina’s “no-brainer” Chelsea transfer: What awaits Chicago Fire star?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Gaga Slonina’s “no-brainer” Chelsea transfer: What awaits Chicago Fire star?
Vancouver Whitecaps leave it late yet again in comeback win over Dynamo

Vancouver Whitecaps leave it late yet again in comeback win over Dynamo
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into week 24 of MLS action!
1:24

Top storylines heading into week 24 of MLS action!
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC | August 05, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC | August 05, 2022
GOAL: Lucas Cavallini, Vancouver Whitecaps - 92nd minute
0:57

GOAL: Lucas Cavallini, Vancouver Whitecaps - 92nd minute
GOAL: Simon Becher, Vancouver Whitecaps - 88th minute
0:50

GOAL: Simon Becher, Vancouver Whitecaps - 88th minute
More Video