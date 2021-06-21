Team of the Week presented by Audi: New England Revolution steal the show in Week 8

Emerging from the June international break, the New England Revolution stayed at full throttle to spearhead the Team of the Week presented by Audi for Week 8.
The Eastern Conference leaders earned a dramatic 3-2 road victory at New York City FC Saturday, one that reinforced why goalkeeper Matt Turner is pushing for more US men’s national team minutes. Turner stopped a first-half penalty kick from Taty Castellanos, then made a season-high seven saves – including several point-blank ones.
Midfielder and captain Carles Gil now has a league-leading seven assists after setting up New England’s two goals in the frantic second half. Gil is only strengthening his case for this year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.
And the team is coached by Bruce Arena, who pulled all the right strings in the Revs' fourth straight win. Two of his three lineup changes (Jon Bell, Gustavo Bou) from Week 7 scored against NYCFC, and substitute Tajon Buchanan set up Tommy McNamara's 88th-minute winner that sealed full points at Red Bull Arena.
Elsewhere across the XI, the backline features three goalscorers: New York Red Bulls fullback Kyle Duncan scored from range in a 2-0 win over Nashville SC; Philadelphia Union center back Jakob Glesnes salvaged a 2-2 draw at Atlanta United with a long-range screamer in second-half stoppage time; and Seattle Sounders center back Yeimar Gomez Andrade's emphatic header started their 2-1 comeback win at the LA Galaxy.
We’d be remiss not to highlight Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes bagging a brace in the final match at Historic Crew Stadium, a 2-0 win over Chicago Fire FC. And Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach scored twice himself in a 3-1 home win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, continuing his push for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.
Minnesota United winger Franco Fragapane scored on his debut, helping the Loons reach four games unbeaten in a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas. The XI's other goalscorer is Orlando City SC striker Tesho Akindele, who recorded 1g/1a via some early damage in a 3-2 win over Toronto FC.
D.C. United fullback Andy Najar and Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara round out the side. Najar turned back the clock in a 1-0 win over Inter Miami CF, while Chara masterfully returned from injury in a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Team of the Week (4-4-2, left to right): Matt Turner (NE) – Kyle Duncan (RBNY), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (SEA), Andy Najar (DC) – Carles Gil (NE), Damir Kreilach (RSL), Diego Chara (POR), Franco Fragapane (MIN) – Gyasi Zardes (CLB), Tesho Akindele (ORL)
Coach: Bruce Arena (NE)
Bench: Brad Stuver (ATX), Ryan Hollingshead (DAL), Pedro Santos (CLB), Brooks Lennon (ATL), Alejandro Pozuelo (TOR), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Maxi Urruti (HOU)
The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.