Recap: Columbus Crew 2, Chicago Fire FC 0

The Columbus Crew made the final game at Historic Crew Stadium a night to remember, putting in perhaps their best performance of the year to cruise to a 2-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night.

In a game that ended 22 years at MLS' first soccer-specific stadium, the scoreline harked back to some of its most memorable nights and the "Dos a Cero" US men's national team victories over Mexico for which it became best known. And it was USMNT striker Gyasi Zardes who got both goals for the Crew.

The Crew's new-look front four, with Derrick Etienne, Lucas Zelarayan and Alexandru Matan supporting Zardes, terrorized the visiting Fire from the start. Zardes had already put a header wide before, 18 minutes in, he put the hosts in front. Following a corner, Zelarayan dug up a cross from the left, Chicago's defense failed to clear and Zardes showed his predatory instincts with a snap finish to find the net.

With 34 minutes on the clock, the Crew's lead was deservedly doubled. This time Etienne supplied Zardes, beating the Fire's attempted offside trap off a long ball over the top from Jonathan Mensah and unselfishly squaring for his striker to tap home.

Chicago had plenty of possession but lacked attacking threat, failing to record a single shot on target over the 90 minutes. And the Crew could have extended their lead before halftime, as Etienne and Zardes both went close to goal.

The Fire emerged from the halftime break with some much-needed attacking impetus, but a Francisco Calvo header over the bar from close range was the closest they came to forcing their way back into the game.