Recap: FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United FC 1

A second-half strike from FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi spoiled Minnesota United FC's hopes of a first-ever win at Toyota Stadium Saturday evening, as the Western Conference sides settled for a 1-1 draw in Frisco.
It looked as though Minnesota would earn their first road win of the year when newcomer Franco Fragapane scored the opener in the 36th minute.
The Argentine winger found the back of the net after fellow MNUFC recent arrival Adrien Hunou struck the ball from the top of the box toward the bottom corner. FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer saved the initial shot from Hunou, but Fragapane pounced on the rebound and found the back of the net for his first MLS goal.
The Loons' dominant first half saw them go into the break with a 1-0 lead, but a timid second half doomed their hopes of earning three points on the road.
The hosts then came out of the break with fire in their eyes, boasting confidence up and down the pitch. Midfielder Bryan Acosta saw Loons' goalkeeper Tyler Miller off his line in the 48th minute and ripped a shot from distance, flying inches over the bar.
FCD's press continued throughout the second half and it eventually paid off through the foot of Pepi, who equalized in the 68th minute with a left-footed strike into the bottom left corner.
The hosts continued to press the Loons in their end of the pitch, but the introduction of Emanuel Reynoso as a second-half substitute changed the tempo late.
The Loons maintained most of the possession over the closing 15 minutes, coordinating through the feet of Reynoso, but the Dallas defense remained strong, thwarting the visitors' late attempts through their talisman.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Minnesota United started the season 0-4, but have since moved to a 2-4-2 record. The Loons are starting to look like the team that made the 2020 MLS Western Conference Final, and with the attacking additions of Hunou and Fragapane, combining with the likes of Reynoso and Lod, they've created a strong attacking front four. Despite salvaging a late point at home, FC Dallas remain in last place in the Western Conference at 13th place.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ricardo Pepi found the back of the net in style, with FC Dallas scoring a fantastic team goal through his left foot. Defender Ryan Hollingshead combined in one-two fashion with teammate Facundo Quignon to ease past the Minnesota defense, eventually leading to Pepi striking home.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Franco Fragapane provided the attacking boost Minnesota needed to stretch the Dallas defense. The Argentine’s first-half strike was well-taken, especially knowing that they were without Robin Lod, who is competing with his native Finland in the Euros.