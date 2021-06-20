Recap: FC Dallas 1, Minnesota United FC 1

A second-half strike from FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi spoiled Minnesota United FC 's hopes of a first-ever win at Toyota Stadium Saturday evening, as the Western Conference sides settled for a 1-1 draw in Frisco.

It looked as though Minnesota would earn their first road win of the year when newcomer Franco Fragapane scored the opener in the 36th minute.

The Argentine winger found the back of the net after fellow MNUFC recent arrival Adrien Hunou struck the ball from the top of the box toward the bottom corner. FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer saved the initial shot from Hunou, but Fragapane pounced on the rebound and found the back of the net for his first MLS goal.

The Loons' dominant first half saw them go into the break with a 1-0 lead, but a timid second half doomed their hopes of earning three points on the road.

The hosts then came out of the break with fire in their eyes, boasting confidence up and down the pitch. Midfielder Bryan Acosta saw Loons' goalkeeper Tyler Miller off his line in the 48th minute and ripped a shot from distance, flying inches over the bar.

FCD's press continued throughout the second half and it eventually paid off through the foot of Pepi, who equalized in the 68th minute with a left-footed strike into the bottom left corner.

The hosts continued to press the Loons in their end of the pitch, but the introduction of Emanuel Reynoso as a second-half substitute changed the tempo late.