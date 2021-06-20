Recap: NYCFC 2, New England Revolution 3

The New England Revolution extended their perch atop the Eastern Conference standings with a dramatic 3-2 win at New York City FC on Saturday night, returning from the June international break with their second consecutive road victory.

New England got the last laugh during a four-goal second half, as midfielder Tommy McNamara easily passed home a low Tajon Buchanan cross from the left flank in the 88th minute. The Canadian winger's service drifted across the six-yard box after a defense-splitting pass from Carles Gil, and McNamara made no mistake from close range.

McNamara’s strike canceled out a would-be equalizer from NYCFC in the 85th minute after Ismael Tajouri-Shradi cleaned up a corner-kick scramble on the doorstep. Tajouri-Shradi’s shot made it 2-2, causing both teams to push for a game-winner at Red Bull Arena.

The second-half outburst began in the 55th minute when Thiago Andrade, a halftime substitute making his MLS debut, equalized at 1-1. The Brazilian winger, who had replaced Talles Magno, collected a Maxi Moralez cross to send his right-footed effort off the post and in.

The Revolution negated Thiago Andrade's goal in the 78th minute when center back Jon Bell powerfully nodded home a Gil cross past goalkeeper Sean Johnson, making it 2-1. Bell started in place of Henry Kessler in New England's defense and repaid head coach Bruce Arena's trust with his first MLS goal.

New England's offensive explosion began in the 27th minute via Gustavo Bou, who lasered home a right-footed volley from outside the penalty area. NYCFC center back Maxime Chanot cleared his header centrally, and the Argentine forward improvised with a twisting shot past Johnson for a 1-0 lead.