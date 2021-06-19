Recap: New York Red Bulls 2, Nashville SC 0 

Fabio and Kyle Duncan celebrated Major League Soccer’s return from the international break with bangers in each half to help lift the New York Red Bulls to a 2-0 win over Nashville SC Friday night at Red Bull Arena.

Fabio, who has carved out an early role as the layoff assist king, scored a stunning first MLS goal in the 37th minute. The sequence started with a long ball played into the box by Sean Nealis on a free kick. Off the bounce, Patryk Klimala lobbed to Fabio, who unleashed a full volley that caromed off the far post and in.

C.J. Sapong thought he leveled in the 48th minute, but his goal was called back when the offside flag was raised.

Duncan doubled the Red Bulls lead in the 56th minute with his first goal of the season. Caden Clark spun and switched fields to find Duncan, who attacked the space, cut inside and then fired a low left-footed shot that goalkeeper Joe Willis was only able to get a touch on.