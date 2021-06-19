Recap: New York Red Bulls 2, Nashville SC 0 

Fabio and Kyle Duncan celebrated Major League Soccer’s return from the international break with bangers in each half to help lift the New York Red Bulls to a 2-0 win over Nashville SC Friday night at Red Bull Arena.
Fabio, who has carved out an early role as the layoff assist king, scored a stunning first MLS goal in the 37th minute. The sequence started with a long ball played into the box by Sean Nealis on a free kick. Off the bounce, Patryk Klimala lobbed to Fabio, who unleashed a full volley that caromed off the far post and in.
C.J. Sapong thought he leveled in the 48th minute, but his goal was called back when the offside flag was raised.
Duncan doubled the Red Bulls lead in the 56th minute with his first goal of the season. Caden Clark spun and switched fields to find Duncan, who attacked the space, cut inside and then fired a low left-footed shot that goalkeeper Joe Willis was only able to get a touch on.
Nashville have forged a reputation as a come-from-behind team early in the season, which made Carlos Coronel’s 61st-minute save at the edge of the six-yard box of a dangerous shot by Randall Leal even more vital for the hosts. Hany Mukhtar followed by slamming a free kick from 20 yards squarely off the crossbar in the 73rd minute as Nashville suffered their first loss of 2021.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Is Red Bull Arena back to being the fortress it’s been in the past? The Red Bulls have won their last four at home, conceding just once during that span to move up to third in the East ahead of a huge showdown with the Revs on Wednesday. Nashville, meanwhile, are below the playoff line in the East — albeit barely — after their first defeat of the season. They'll look to bounce back against Toronto FC in midweek.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Fabio opened his account in style with this true golazo.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: A lot of Red Bulls players stood out, but we’ll give the nod to Duncan for scoring an insurance goal early in the second half, and helping lock down the clean sheet. The right back led his team with 17 duels, winning 46.1 percent of them, played a pair of key passes and completed 68.4 of his total passes.
Next Up
- RBNY: Wednesday, June 23 at New England Revolution | 7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season
- NSH: Wednesday, June 23 vs. Toronto FC | 8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season