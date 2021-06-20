Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Marvin Loria took advantage of Andreu Fontas ' defensive error to score in first-half stoppage time, and the Portland Timbers held on for a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night at Providence Park.

Loria's second goal of the season — coming after Fontas misjudged an attempted clearance— followed Dairon Asprilla's second of the campaign 10 minutes earlier, and sealed Portland's third win in their last four matches.

2020 MLS is Back Tournament MVP Sebastian Blanco also came on late in the second half for Portland, marking his first MLS appearance in nine months after suffering a torn ACL last September.

Earlier, Sporting's Jaylin Lindsey opened the scoring with his second goal, set up by the endeavor of forward Alan Pulido.

Kansas City applied most of the pressure after halftime but couldn't find an equalizer as they fell to a first defeat in 40 days.