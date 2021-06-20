Recap: Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia Union 2

Atlanta were in prime position to take all three points, as the Five Stripes were up 2-0 in the 83rd minute after a headed goal from Anton Walkes added to an earlier own goal form Kacper Przybylko. But a rebound finish from Cory Burke and an MLS Goal of the Year contender from Glesnes pulled the Union back level, allowing Jim Curtin's group to leave Atlanta with the road point.

Both sides had their chances in the first half, although Philadelphia had arguably the better of the looks. The Union had the first big chance of the match in the 17th minute off a flicked set-up from Sergio Santos that found Anthony Fontana in front of goal. The homegrown forward put his shot on target, but saw it denied by a reaction save from Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Przybyłko had another good look for the Union just before halftime with a low driving shot from just outside the area, but Guzan was up to the task again, sprawling out for another save that would keep the match scoreless into halftime.

It would stay that way until the 58th minute, when Atlanta struck for an opener courtesy of an own goal off Przybyłko. The Polish striker attempted to clear a corner kick, but the headed deflection wound up going into his own net, giving the Five Stripes a 1-0 lead. Walkes then added what looked like the decisive tally in the 83rd minute, rising up in the box to meet a pinpoint cross from Brooks Lennon and cashing home a thundering header to push the lead to 2-0.