Recap: Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia Union 2

A phenomenal golazo from Jakob Glesnes in second-half stoppage time salvaged a miracle comeback 2-2 draw for the Philadelphia Union in their Eastern Conference matchup with Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.
Atlanta were in prime position to take all three points, as the Five Stripes were up 2-0 in the 83rd minute after a headed goal from Anton Walkes added to an earlier own goal form Kacper Przybylko. But a rebound finish from Cory Burke and an MLS Goal of the Year contender from Glesnes pulled the Union back level, allowing Jim Curtin's group to leave Atlanta with the road point.
Both sides had their chances in the first half, although Philadelphia had arguably the better of the looks. The Union had the first big chance of the match in the 17th minute off a flicked set-up from Sergio Santos that found Anthony Fontana in front of goal. The homegrown forward put his shot on target, but saw it denied by a reaction save from Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
Przybyłko had another good look for the Union just before halftime with a low driving shot from just outside the area, but Guzan was up to the task again, sprawling out for another save that would keep the match scoreless into halftime.
It would stay that way until the 58th minute, when Atlanta struck for an opener courtesy of an own goal off Przybyłko. The Polish striker attempted to clear a corner kick, but the headed deflection wound up going into his own net, giving the Five Stripes a 1-0 lead. Walkes then added what looked like the decisive tally in the 83rd minute, rising up in the box to meet a pinpoint cross from Brooks Lennon and cashing home a thundering header to push the lead to 2-0.
Burke got the comeback started for the Union just one minute later, however, pouncing on a close-range rebound and slotting home Philadelphia's first of the match past Guzan. Glesnes then got the equalizer in spectacular fashion, scorching an unstoppable rocket shot from well outside the area that he put into the top corner to give the Union a point in stunning fashion.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It took a while to get going with both teams likely shaking off some rust from the June international break, but it more than made up for it with the late theatrics, culminating with a finish for the ages from Glesnes. It's a deflating way to have a match end for Atlanta, as the Five Stripes will certainly feel like they should have been able to close out this game after being up two goals past the 80th minute. On the flip side, the Union will happily take that point, as Jim Curtin's group remain an Eastern Conference frontrunner and showed the type of mettle that helped them win the Supporters' Shield last year.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It can't be anything other than the late equalizer, which was nothing short of a world-class strike from the big defender. The finish on this is flat-out ridiculous.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Glesnes doesn't make his money for scoring goals, but he makes sure they're bangers when he does, as this was his second unbelievable highlight-reel strike in MLS after his scorcher against LAFC at the beginning of last season. The 27-year-old Norwegian gets the honors for one of the best goals we'll see all season.
Next Up
- ATL: Wednesday, June 23 vs. New York City FC | 7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+
- PHI: Wednesday, June 23 vs. Columbus Crew SC | 7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+