Recap: DC United 1, Inter Miami CF 0

Already missing Designated Players Rodolfo Pizarro and Gonzalo Higuain for the evening, Miami's difficult night was compounded by second-half red cards for Gregore and Ryan Shawcross.

D.C. were the early aggressor as their press caused issues for Miami, and it nearly paid off in the 11th minute when Julian Gressel's strike from distance snuck over the crossbar. But Miami carved out a few chances of their own thanks to poor possession and a couple of defensive let-offs by D.C., allowing the visitors to grow into the match.

Meanwhile, D.C. saw a glorious opportunity go begging in the 41st minute after a beautiful ball from Gressel found Kamara in front of the net. However, it caught the striker in his midsection and deflected out of play. Moments later, Gressel found Kamara again – this time on a free-kick routine – and the striker's header hammered off the post. On the other end, Bill Hamid made himself big to erase a chance from Brek Shea as the match opened up significantly during first-half stoppage time.

Miami found themselves in trouble come the 55th minute after Gregore was shown his second yellow of the match for hip-checking Kevin Paredes at the near touchline, forcing his side to play a man light the rest of the way. D.C. nearly took advantage in the 65th minute, but saw another chance go begging when Nigel Robertha mis-hit a bicycle pass by Kamara that would have been his first goal with the club.

But the opener finally arrived with less than 20 minutes remaining. After Miami were called for a handball in the box, Kamara stepped up to the penalty spot and delivered, forcing goalkeeper John McCarthy to guess the wrong way.