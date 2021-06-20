Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Seattle Sounders 2

Raul Ruidiaz scored a game-winning goal in the 49th minute and the Seattle Sounders remained unbeaten with a 2-1 road victory over the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night.

The Galaxy bagged the opener through a first-half penalty kick from Sacha Kljestan, but Yeimar Gomez Andrade scored a 41st-minute equalizer that set the stage for Ruidiaz's winner early in the second half, moving the Sounders to 6W-0L-3D and 21 points as Brian Schmetzer's group extended their lead atop the Western Conference table. The Galaxy, meanwhile, fell to 5W-3L-0D and stayed on 15 points.

LA were dealt an early blow when center back Daniel Steres had to exit after just eight minutes following a collision with Cristian Roldan. The veteran was replaced by Nick DePuy, leaving the hosts without a starter in central defense for the rest of the match.

The Galaxy jumped on top, though, after Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez won a penalty kick when Seattle midfielder Joao Paulo was whistled for a foul in his own box by referee Drew Fischer. Kljestan made no mistake with his attempt from the spot, sending Stefan Cleveland the wrong way and slotting home the opener.

But the Sounders struck back four minutes from halftime via a thundering header from Gomez Andrade, which was set up by a pinpoint corner kick from Joao Paulo for the Brazilian's fifth assist of the season. The Galaxy nearly snatched back their lead just before first-half stoppage time, but Hernandez saw a laser shot at the backend of a counterattack denied by the post.

Seattle then found their go-ahead tally shortly after the second-half kickoff courtesy of an opportunistic finish from Ruidiaz. The Peruvian pounced on a close-range rebound after a shot from Cristian Roldan was saved by Jonathan Bond, following a nifty backheel by Gomez Andrade that set up the chance.