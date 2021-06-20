Recap: LA Galaxy 1, Seattle Sounders 2

Raul Ruidiaz scored a game-winning goal in the 49th minute and the Seattle Sounders remained unbeaten with a 2-1 road victory over the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night.
The Galaxy bagged the opener through a first-half penalty kick from Sacha Kljestan, but Yeimar Gomez Andrade scored a 41st-minute equalizer that set the stage for Ruidiaz's winner early in the second half, moving the Sounders to 6W-0L-3D and 21 points as Brian Schmetzer's group extended their lead atop the Western Conference table. The Galaxy, meanwhile, fell to 5W-3L-0D and stayed on 15 points.
LA were dealt an early blow when center back Daniel Steres had to exit after just eight minutes following a collision with Cristian Roldan. The veteran was replaced by Nick DePuy, leaving the hosts without a starter in central defense for the rest of the match.
The Galaxy jumped on top, though, after Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez won a penalty kick when Seattle midfielder Joao Paulo was whistled for a foul in his own box by referee Drew Fischer. Kljestan made no mistake with his attempt from the spot, sending Stefan Cleveland the wrong way and slotting home the opener.
But the Sounders struck back four minutes from halftime via a thundering header from Gomez Andrade, which was set up by a pinpoint corner kick from Joao Paulo for the Brazilian's fifth assist of the season. The Galaxy nearly snatched back their lead just before first-half stoppage time, but Hernandez saw a laser shot at the backend of a counterattack denied by the post.
Seattle then found their go-ahead tally shortly after the second-half kickoff courtesy of an opportunistic finish from Ruidiaz. The Peruvian pounced on a close-range rebound after a shot from Cristian Roldan was saved by Jonathan Bond, following a nifty backheel by Gomez Andrade that set up the chance.
The Sounders managed to see out the 2-1 result from there, with Cleveland coming through with a crucial reaction save just before second-half stoppage time to deny Jorge Villafana a would-be late equalizer.
Goals
- 21' – LA – Sacha Kljestan (PK)
- 41' – SEA – Yeimar Gomez Andrade
- 49' – SEA – Raul Ruidiaz
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Two draws before the June international break quieted the Sounders' blazing hot start, but the early Supporters' Shield leaders are back on track after beating a much-improved Galaxy team. This one was especially impressive given Seattle's lengthy list of injury absences, which still includes stalwarts Nicolas Lodeiro and Stefan Frei. That also necessitated an impressive MLS debut from recently-signed defender AB Cissoko in place of Nouhou.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ruidiaz's surprise omission from Peru's Copa America squad made him available for this match. His second-half game-winner was a perfect illustration of why the Sounders were more than happy to see him return early.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Yeimar Gomez Andrade has been a lights-out cog for the league's best statistical defense this season, but he also showcased his attacking flair on both of Seattle's goals. The honors go to the big Colombian center back.
Next Up
- LA: Wednesday, June 23 at Vancouver Whitecaps | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- SEA: Wednesday, June 23 vs. Real Salt Lake | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)