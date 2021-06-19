Recap: Real Salt Lake 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

Two stoppage-time goals earned Real Salt Lake their first win in five, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium on Friday.

With the sides locked at 1-1 going into seven minutes of added time, Erik Holt first headed home to put RSL in front for the second time on the night before Damir Kreilach struck his second goal of the game to put the result beyond doubt at the death.

The hosts has enjoyed a mostly dominant first half, setting the tone early and with Anderson Julio and Rubio Rubin forcing goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau into saves.

The reward came for RSL just before halftime, with Kreilach scoring his fourth goal of the season in the 43rd minute. Andrew Brody's pass from the left side of the field found Albert Rusnak on the edge of the penalty area. Rusnak quickly sent the ball back to Kreilach, whose shot from outside the box found up the back of the net with the help of a slight deflection to beat Crepeau.

The Whitecaps came out reenergized in the second half. The team went from two shots in the first half to 11 in the second, and managed to level the score just nine minutes into the second half. Javain Brown regained possession on the right side of the field and sent a teasing cross in front of goal where Whitecaps debutant Brian White was waiting from within the six yard box. The former New York Red Bulls striker's close-range effort got the benefit of a touch off Aaron Herrera to find the net.

The Whitecaps maintained this momentum, looking the more likely of the two teams to find a go-ahead goal. Andy Rose got close in the 71st minute, when his shot from range hit the crossbar before heading out.