Recap: Real Salt Lake 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

Two stoppage-time goals earned Real Salt Lake their first win in five, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 at Rio Tinto Stadium on Friday.
With the sides locked at 1-1 going into seven minutes of added time, Erik Holt first headed home to put RSL in front for the second time on the night before Damir Kreilach struck his second goal of the game to put the result beyond doubt at the death.
The hosts has enjoyed a mostly dominant first half, setting the tone early and with Anderson Julio and Rubio Rubin forcing goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau into saves.
The reward came for RSL just before halftime, with Kreilach scoring his fourth goal of the season in the 43rd minute. Andrew Brody's pass from the left side of the field found Albert Rusnak on the edge of the penalty area. Rusnak quickly sent the ball back to Kreilach, whose shot from outside the box found up the back of the net with the help of a slight deflection to beat Crepeau.
The Whitecaps came out reenergized in the second half. The team went from two shots in the first half to 11 in the second, and managed to level the score just nine minutes into the second half. Javain Brown regained possession on the right side of the field and sent a teasing cross in front of goal where Whitecaps debutant Brian White was waiting from within the six yard box. The former New York Red Bulls striker's close-range effort got the benefit of a touch off Aaron Herrera to find the net.
The Whitecaps maintained this momentum, looking the more likely of the two teams to find a go-ahead goal. Andy Rose got close in the 71st minute, when his shot from range hit the crossbar before heading out.
The hosts, though, took advantage of the seven minutes of stoppage time to score two goals and secure the victory.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Both teams enjoyed long spells of dominance, but RSL's ability to dig deep at the death paid off after letting the Whitecaps control much of the second half. While the result gives RSL some breathing room above the playoff line in the West, the Whitecaps now find themselves on a four-match losing streak and with seven points from their eight games.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: For a while, RSL's late charge seemed destined to deliver no results. Erik Holt's stoppage time goal changed that, and laid the foundation for another goal to clinch the win.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Damir Kreilach is proving to be RSL's most reliable player going forward, scoring twice against the Whitecaps during an active shift up top to take his tally to five for the season.
Next Up
- RSL: Wednesday, June 23 at Seattle Sounders | 10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | 2021 regular season
- VAN: Wednesday, June 23 vs. LA Galaxy | 10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | 2021 regular season