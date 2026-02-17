Power Rankings: Where does your team start the 2026 MLS season?

It looked like extreme continuity would be the theme of Seattle ’s offseason until Atlético Madrid swooped in with an offer for homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas. Still, the roster is virtually the same with an added boost from signing longtime Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson .

Per Eliot McKinley, they have more returning minutes than any other side. So, like last year, this team is remarkably deep and the floor is higher than anyone’s in the Western Conference. All that’s left to worry about is whether their top talent produces enough (and stays healthy enough) to push the Sounders to their ceiling. After last year’s Leagues Cup title, the expectation should be to get at least one trophy out of 2026.