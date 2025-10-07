Power Rankings: Thomas Müller & Vancouver Whitecaps continue climb

What a week in MLS.
Denis Bouanga scored, Toronto FC played to a draw, FC Cincinnati won by one goal, Vancouver Whitecaps FC won the Canadian Championship and… CHICAGO FIRE FC MADE THE AUDI MLS CUP PLAYOFFS!
It really was a week unlike any other this time. Fair enough, MLS.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does get a little rush out of moving your team down a few spots, though.
The Philadelphia Union are the first club to win two Supporters’ Shields this decade. They pulled it off in a year that nearly everyone expected them to be below the standard they set at the start of the decade. Instead, they've bullied their way to 66 points, 20 wins and another major trophy.
Their Shield win is a surprise. But it’s not that much of a surprise. After all, we’re talking about the club with the highest collective point total this decade. They’ve been outstanding every year but one, despite spending less than most. Congrats to Philly.
The Canadian Championship is theirs for the fourth year running. Ryan Gauld is (finally) back. And Sebastian Berhalter is doing this.
Things are very, very good in Vancouver. That's even with a few injuries. With a game in hand on San Diego, the Whitecaps are in the driver’s seat for the top spot in the Western Conference.
LAFC limited Atlanta United to three shots from outside the box and eventually found an 86th-minute breakthrough via Denis Bouanga. It marked the 18th straight LAFC goal scored by either Bouanga or Son Heung-Min, and moves him into a tie for the Golden Boot presented by Audi (24 goals).
LAFC have won five in a row and earned 20 points in their nine games since Leagues Cup. Their strength of schedule has been… gentle over that span, but still, they’re on a heater heading into the postseason.
Typical week for Inter Miami. They gave up five goals to Chicago in a loss, then followed it up by blowing out New England. Any and all outcomes are possible with this team; that outcome is just going to involve a lot of goals.
That kind of inconsistency kept them from a second-straight Supporters’ Shield, and it may be what keeps them from a first MLS Cup title. For now, they’ll be focused on trying to catch FC Cincinnati for the second spot in the Eastern Conference. They need at least four points and some help.
Oh, and there's this in Lionel Messi's quest to become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP:
San Diego are the first 60-point expansion team in MLS history. They picked up a 4-2 win at Houston to set a record and keep pace with Vancouver at the top of the West. They need a little help to finish atop the conference, but we’re long past the point where this can end as anything but one of the most remarkable seasons in league history.
After taking a week off from their usual result, Cincinnati returned to winning one-goal games with a 1-0 win over New York Red Bulls. This year, 21 of their 33 matches have ended with a one-score margin. Cincy have won 16 of those 21.
NYCFC continued to run their end-of-year gauntlet this weekend. They came up short against Philadelphia in a 1-0 loss, just their third defeat in a nine-game stretch that’s featured matchups with seven playoff teams and a derby.
They’ve got one more playoff matchup to go – at home against the Seattle Sounders on Decision Day – before they get to the real thing. They’ll be as battle-tested as anyone heading into the postseason.
A Pedro de la Vega goal handed Seattle their first regular-season home win against Portland since 2017. They’re a virtual lock for fifth place in the West now and will presumably be praying they don’t have to deal with their longtime tormenters, LAFC, in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
The first major professional sports trophy in Tennessee history belongs to Nashville SC. The Coyotes got the job done at Austin FC during Wednesday’s US Open Cup Final.
It’s a fitting reward for a team that seamlessly reshaped their identity this season into an attack-minded, possession-based side after years of murderball. Full credit to B.J. Callaghan and company.
A 3-0 win over Sporting KC means the Loons are a Decision Day win away from a 61-point season. This is the best Minnesota United side in history, and they’ve earned that title by playing with one of the most distinct approaches we’ve seen in MLS. They became “the most aggressive set-piece team in the world” and now they’re a top-four finisher in the West.
The Lions were lucky to escape with a 1-1 draw against Columbus. Three of their last four games have ended in 1-1 draws. That’s barely enough to keep them out of a Wild Card spot with two games to go.
They’re two points ahead of the ninth-place Crew now. And their extra game in hand on everyone around them is against Vancouver. Still, their range of outcomes is as varied as anyone’s now. They can finish as low as ninth and as high as fourth.
A couple of D.C. United players decided to take the rest of the year off and picked up red cards within the first 30 minutes. Charlotte and Wilfried Zaha took immediate advantage and eased to a 1-0 win. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and gave them 10 wins in their last 12 matches.
With one game left, a win on Decision Day against Shield-winning Philadelphia would ensure a home playoff spot.
ANYTHING IS POSSSSIBBBBLLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE.
THE DROUGHT. IS. OVER.
FOLKS. CHICAGO FIRE FOOTBALL CLUB ARE HEADING TO THE PLAYOFFS.
The Fire are heading to the post-season for the first time since 2017. And they clinched their spot with a road beatdown at Chase Stadium. The 5-3 win over Inter Miami gave them a club-record nine wins away from Chicago. They’re not just in the playoffs; they’re going to be a real threat to whoever they come up against.
The East is stacked this year. The Crew’s 51 points would have placed them fifth in the standings at the end of last season. This year, 51 points is only good enough for ninth place with one game left.
It’s been a down season for the Crew, but don’t get that confused with a bad one. And don’t think they’re not a contender. Diego Rossi and Sean Zawadski returned from injury in their 1-1 draw with Orlando. They generated 3.21 xG on the night and should have taken all three points.
Dallas are essentially a win away from the playoffs after their 2-1 victory over the Galaxy. They’ll face that same Galaxy side next week before closing the year out against Vancouver. For now, they’re sitting eighth in the West, but they’re just three points behind sixth-place Austin. This all comes after a late surge that’s featured four wins, four draws and no losses going back to Aug. 9. It may not be a coincidence that Lucho Acosta’s transfer went through on Aug. 8.
A home match against already-eliminated St. Louis should be three points. There’s no other way around it. Instead, Austin missed an opportunity to add to their season total, and now they’re only three points above a Wild Card spot and are a virtual lock to finish no higher than sixth place.
All that came after falling short in the US Open Cup Final on Wednesday at Q2 Stadium. Bad week.
RSL didn’t do enough to take home the Rocky Mountain Cup, but it’s doubtful they’ll care too much given the circumstances. Their 1-0 win over Colorado pushed them into a playoff spot and sent the Rapids below the line.
One win in their final two games will get them over the line for good. There’s even a small chance they could finish above the Wild Card spots. They’ll close the year with Seattle and St. Louis.
Following their 1-0 loss at Seattle, the Timbers have just two wins in their last 13 matches. With one match remaining, they’re in danger of falling into a Wild Card spot on Decision Day.
The streak is over. Folks, the New York Red Bulls will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2009. A season after making MLS Cup, RBNY turned in their worst season in a decade and a half.
That might be that. The Quakes needed a second-straight huge win, this time against Vancouver. They got rocked, 4-1. What started as a promising season has turned into a frustrating one. They need a win and a whole lot of luck to make the playoffs.
Colorado retained the Rocky Mountain Cup for the second year in a row, but they didn’t earn any points in their trip to RSL. The 1-0 loss sent the Rapids below the playoff line and put their rival right above it.
With one game left, they need a win and some help to make the playoffs.
Toronto’s streak of draws is becoming the funniest bit of this MLS season. Make it eight straight draws for TFC after a 2-2 tie at Chicago on Saturday.
They have two matches left and two more points to earn. We’ve got to be nearing some kind of record now, right?
That’s a wrap on Houston. A 4-2 loss to San Diego ended their slim chances at the playoffs. Their DPs didn’t deliver as expected this season, and the team never found consistency.
St. Louis got to enjoy playing spoiler again. They cruised to a 3-1 win over Austin FC, their third win in four games. They’re at least closing out the year on a bit of a roll. And they may get one more chance to be a total bummer when they play RSL on Decision Day.
The Revs got steamrolled by Inter Miami. Just one match left now.
A 1-1 draw with Nashville means Montréal won’t have to worry about the Wooden Spoon on Decision Day (unless they lose by roughly 13 or so goals).
The first of back-to-back games against FC Dallas didn’t go their way. Neither did the Campeones Cup Final against Toluca. They’ve got two more chances to earn a win and avoid becoming the first-ever "MLS Cup to Wooden Spoon" winner.
In their 1-0 loss to LAFC, Atlanta took three shots – all outside the box – and registered just 0.07 xG, the lowest mark in team history per the FBref database. At least they’ve spent the last part of the year figuring out goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert can be a starting-caliber No. 1 for them in 2026.
SKC have lost five in a row. One game left.
D.C. earned two red cards in the first 30 minutes of their meeting with Charlotte. They’ll enter Decision Day with the Wooden Spoon on the line.
