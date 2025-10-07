Power Rankings: Thomas Müller & Vancouver Whitecaps continue climb

Dallas are essentially a win away from the playoffs after their 2-1 victory over the Galaxy. They’ll face that same Galaxy side next week before closing the year out against Vancouver. For now, they’re sitting eighth in the West, but they’re just three points behind sixth-place Austin. This all comes after a late surge that’s featured four wins, four draws and no losses going back to Aug. 9. It may not be a coincidence that Lucho Acosta’s transfer went through on Aug. 8.