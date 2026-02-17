MLS is Back: 10 biggest newcomers in 2026

You already know about the likes of Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min and Thomas Müller. MLS’s constellation of stars extends well beyond those luminaries, however, and new ones are almost always en route.
It’s been another winter of head-turning signings in the Primary Transfer Window, and more might still arrive before it closes on March 26. Here’s a rundown of some notable newcomers for the 2026 season.
Germán Berterame (F), Inter Miami CF
The champagne was still flowing in the aftermath of Inter Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup victory when managing owner Jorge Mas pledged, “We’ll reload and we’ll defend in ’26.”
The Herons’ subsequent flurry of high-grade reinforcements confirmed that intent, none more daunting to their opponents than Berterame, one of North America's elite strikers over the past several years, both a clinical finisher and a menacing physical presence at the tip of the spear.
Argentine by birth but now representing Mexico after completing the naturalization process, the 27-year-old bagged 68 goals and 15 assists in 153 appearances across all competitions for LIGA MX giants CF Monterrey. Now, he’ll feast on service from Messi and the rest of a Miami side that led the league with 81 goals scored last season.
James Rodríguez (M), Minnesota United FC
Just say the first name (‘HA-mez,’ in proper Spanish pronunciation) and you’ll elicit big smiles and fond memories from fútbol fans around the world. The slick playmaker is already a living legend in his native Colombia, thanks to vibrant performances for his national team across a litany of World Cup and Copa América tournaments for over a decade.
Many observers expected the Real Madrid alumnus to land in MLS sooner or later, perhaps in a sunny, glamorous spot like Los Angeles or Miami. That makes his choice of Minnesota United – a well-supported, perennial Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contender, but not perceived as one of the league’s biggest or flashiest markets – that much more fascinating.
James needs consistent playing time in a demanding league to be at his best for Los Cafeteros (‘The Coffee Men’) at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, and the Loons need a dose of creativity and star power as they move towards a more enterprising, possession-oriented style. Could it turn out to be a masterstroke?
Timo Werner (F), San Jose Earthquakes
Werner knows winning. The speedy German attacker has UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Europa League, FIFA Confederations Cup and German Cup trophies on his résumé, and more individual awards than we have space to list here, having netted more than 150 career goals and hatfuls of assists across several of Europe’s top competitions.
He fell out of favor at Bundesliga powerhouse RB Leipzig, though, and thus has played precious little first-team soccer lately, which helped the Earthquakes convince him to cross the Atlantic and embark on a new adventure. Werner might just be the biggest acquisition of San Jose’s MLS existence, and he’ll be the main man for a club hungry to rise from the Western Conference basement and regain their past glory under second-year boss Bruce Arena.
“I bring the hunger. I bring also the knowledge and this confidence of winning something already,” Werner told reporters when he signed. “That’s how we want to be, also part of history and create new history at San Jose now.”
Louis Munteanu (F), D.C. United
D.C. United rank second on the all-time list of MLS Cup winners, behind only the LA Galaxy. Yet those four stars above their crest belie a cold modern reality: The Black-and-Red haven’t even qualified for the playoffs since 2019, and haven’t won a postseason match since 2015.
So D.C. have taken drastic action under new managing director of soccer operations Dr. Erkut Sogut and head coach René Weiler, who took over last July. Munteanu is their biggest investment to date, a clever striker who arrives from Romanian side CFR Cluj for a club-record $7 million-plus transfer fee. The plan is to partner him up top with ex-Philadelphia Union standout Tai Baribo, another big-ticket buy, to upgrade an attack that scored a league-worst 30 goals in 2025.
That hefty price tag brings pressure. But Munteanu was prolific in his homeland and was on the radar of big European clubs before joining D.C. Will he seize the spotlight in Washington?
Stephen Eustáquio (M), LAFC
LAFC lost key central midfielder Igor Jesus, one of their showpiece signings last winter, to a serious knee injury in August, and aspire to build on their counterattacking excellence with a more proactive possession style this season.
So in trademark Black & Gold fashion, they found the most luxurious of stopgap solutions: A loan deal with Portuguese giants FC Porto for Eustáquio, a classy tempo-setter who’s starred for the Canadian national team over the past several years.
With his technique, vision and mobility, he’s the sort of do-it-all center mid who can bring order and fluidity to the engine room, which should make it that much easier for Son and Denis Bouanga to torture opposing defenses.
Guilherme (F), Houston Dynamo FC
It’s not too often you see an icon on the level of Neymar Jr. dropping a comment on social media to congratulate a player on a move to MLS. But the legend did indeed extend a heartfelt public message to his Santos FC teammate Guilherme as the winger joined the Houston Dynamo, after the duo worked together to steer Santos clear of relegation from the Brazilian top flight last year.
Notably, it was Guilherme, not Neymar, who wore the captain’s armband for that club, and his 14g/9a in 46 matches across all competitions last season were a massive part of Santos’ escape. That productivity under pressure was part of what attracted Houston as they sought to reinforce their locker room with leaders and trusted veterans after failing to make the playoffs in 2025.
So far, so good: Guilherme already bagged a hat trick in his first appearance in his new club’s colors, a preseason win over Red Bull New York.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi (D), Chicago Fire FC
Thanks to Berterame and Mexico’s MLS products like Obed Vargas and Brian Gutiérrez, the league figures to be well-represented on the opening day of the 2026 World Cup, when El Tri will welcome South Africa to the iconic Estadio Azteca. That also extends to the other side of the pitch, because Bafana Bafana (which translates to ‘The Boys’ in Zulu) have seen one of their brightest young prospects join Chicago Fire FC this winter.
A physical central defender with an impressive turn of pace, Mbokazi crafted a breakout 2025 in his homeland with Orlando Pirates, drawing acclaim as one of Africa’s top young players.
While he surprised many in his homeland by signing with Chicago via a U22 Initiative contract instead of striking out for Europe, he stands to learn a great deal from Fire coach Gregg Berhalter – a center back in his own playing days – and could be the missing link for a Windy City side that scored goals in bunches last year but leaked them in volume, too.
Jorge Ruvalcaba (F), Red Bull New York
While his fellow Designated Players Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were already names of note on the European stage when they arrived in northern New Jersey, Red Bull New York's newest DP took the long way to becoming the club’s most expensive-ever signing.
Born in Southern California to Mexican-American parents, Ruvalcaba flew under the radar in his youth, playing in the lower-division United Premier Soccer League and at NCAA Division II level with Cal State San Bernardino before being spotted by scouts of LIGA MX heavyweights Pumas UNAM and brought to Mexico City. Former Pumas boss Andrés Lillini, who today runs the Mexican youth national teams system, quickly promoted him to the first team, where he thrived.
A quick, skillful winger who can wreak havoc when he drifts inside from the flanks, Ruvalcaba epitomizes RBNY’s youthful shift under new coach Michael Bradley, who will aim to guide him to new heights in MLS.
Ezekiel Alladoh (F), Philadelphia Union
Another club-record transfer, the Ghanaian striker cost Philly a reported $4.5 million fee after showcasing his potential with Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna, where his hold-up play, athleticism and powerful left foot had also drawn the attention of English Premier League clubs – as did a goal celebration he says was inspired by NBA superstar LeBron James.
Still just 20 years old, Alladoh's the kind of signing that represents the Union’s development-oriented ethos, and could someday follow in the footsteps of big-money outbound sales like Brenden Aaronson, Paxten Aaronson and Mark McKenzie. In the meantime, he’ll be expected to keep the standards high at a club that claimed last season’s Supporters’ Shield and aims to remain trophy contenders despite substantial roster turnover.
Morgan Guilavogui (F), Real Salt Lake
Under coach Pablo Mastroeni, Real Salt Lake have remained stubbornly competitive in the Western Conference, qualifying for the playoffs the last five seasons despite the presence of richer adversaries from bigger markets. They’ve often come up short in the final third, though, lacking the clinical finishing that could push them to the next level.
The Claret-and-Cobalt hope Guilavogui is the answer to that. The French-Guinean attacker arrives from surprise Ligue 1 title contenders RC Lens on a reported transfer fee of nearly $6 million, having scored 55g/16a across several seasons in the French and German leagues. He’s capable of manning multiple roles along the front line and looks to possess the physicality that can be so vital in MLS.
If he can strike up a productive understanding with Diego Luna, Zavier Gozo & Co., RSL could well blossom into a dark-horse trophy contender.
Cheikh Sabaly: How can Vancouver Whitecaps FC build on last year’s dazzling runs to the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals? Adding this elusive winger fresh off an African Cup of Nations triumph with Senegal is a pretty decent move in that direction. Sabaly is explosive on the ball, able to work on both flanks and just led FC Metz in goals as they earned promotion to Ligue 1, France's top flight.
Sergio Reguilón: Retiring star Jordi Alba leaves big shoes to fill in Miami’s left back slot, so the Herons swung big with the capture of the Spaniard, a product of Real Madrid’s youth system who’s played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs. A knee injury suffered in preseason will delay Reguilón's full MLS debut, though.
Iago Teodoro: Orlando City invested millions in a few young Brazilians to freshen up an aging squad this winter, and Iago probably carries the strongest résumé of the bunch. The captain of Brazil's side at the most recent FIFA U-20 World Cup, the CR Flamengo product is a commanding center back with massive upside.