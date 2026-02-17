MLS is Back: 10 biggest newcomers in 2026

You already know about the likes of Lionel Messi , Son Heung-Min and Thomas Müller . MLS’s constellation of stars extends well beyond those luminaries, however, and new ones are almost always en route.

It’s been another winter of head-turning signings in the Primary Transfer Window, and more might still arrive before it closes on March 26. Here’s a rundown of some notable newcomers for the 2026 season.

Argentine by birth but now representing Mexico after completing the naturalization process, the 27-year-old bagged 68 goals and 15 assists in 153 appearances across all competitions for LIGA MX giants CF Monterrey. Now, he’ll feast on service from Messi and the rest of a Miami side that led the league with 81 goals scored last season.

The Herons’ subsequent flurry of high-grade reinforcements confirmed that intent, none more daunting to their opponents than Berterame , one of North America's elite strikers over the past several years, both a clinical finisher and a menacing physical presence at the tip of the spear.

The champagne was still flowing in the aftermath of Inter Miami ’s 2025 MLS Cup victory when managing owner Jorge Mas pledged, “We’ll reload and we’ll defend in ’26.”

James Rodríguez (M), Minnesota United FC

Just say the first name (‘HA-mez,’ in proper Spanish pronunciation) and you’ll elicit big smiles and fond memories from fútbol fans around the world. The slick playmaker is already a living legend in his native Colombia, thanks to vibrant performances for his national team across a litany of World Cup and Copa América tournaments for over a decade.

Many observers expected the Real Madrid alumnus to land in MLS sooner or later, perhaps in a sunny, glamorous spot like Los Angeles or Miami. That makes his choice of Minnesota United – a well-supported, perennial Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contender, but not perceived as one of the league’s biggest or flashiest markets – that much more fascinating.