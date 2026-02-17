Toronto FC acquire Colombian forward Emilio Aristizábal

Aristizábal joins Toronto after spending 2025 on loan at Colombian side Fortaleza FC, where he produced 12g/2a in 36 appearances across all competitions.

The 20-year-old Colombian youth international's loan is through the 2026 MLS season and includes a purchase option. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

from the mountains in Medellín to the Lakeshore 🗻➡️🌊 pic.twitter.com/I9mnYHtTXa

Internationally, Aristizábal has scored one goal in 12 caps for Colombia's U-20s. He helped his country place third at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

“We are thrilled to have Emilio join us in anticipation of the 2026 season,” said TFC general manager Jason Hernandez. “Emilio has established himself as one of Colombia’s top young attacking talents, and we are excited to begin our journey together.

"He is coming off a strong 2025 in his first full senior campaign, delivering an impressive offensive output at just 19 years old, and we look forward to his continued growth at our club."

Toronto's 2026 season begins on Feb. 21 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV). The Reds are seeking their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2020.