Power Rankings: How do teams stack up after Decision Day?

What a year in MLS.
Philadelphia won the Supporters’ Shield, D.C. United won the Wooden Spoon, Lionel Messi is on track to win Landon Donovan MLS MVP, an expansion team took the league by storm, FC Cincinnati finished top three in the Eastern Conference, and LAFC added a former Tottenham Hotspur star midsummer and got hot down the stretch. It was truly a season unlike any other.
The Supporters’ Shield winners are about to face a classic Shield-winner question: Can their regular-season game model win in the playoffs? Far more often than not, the answer has been no. The 2011 Galaxy, 2017 Toronto and 2022 LAFC are the only three sides to win the Shield and MLS Cup since 2009. And the Union haven’t exactly thrived against playoff sides this season.
They try to bully teams with a high press and with direct play. It works great against bad sides. It’s a little tougher against teams that can handle the pressure.
Other than their initial Leagues Cup run after Messi’s arrival, the Herons have routinely come up short in tournament play. If this is where that changes, they’ll need to play much more like they did in the second half versus Nashville on Decision Day rather than the first half. Everything, good and bad, was on display in their 5-2 win.
Now, they’ll turn around and host Nashville in Round One as they try and get over the hill against the league’s best teams. The question, as always: Will their defense do enough?
Decision Day ended up as a disappointment, but 2025 has been anything but. Most MLS teams that reach the Concacaf Champions Cup Final falter as the year goes on. Instead, the Whitecaps fought through a ton of injuries to earn 63 points and the second seed in the Western Conference. They’re a legitimate MLS Cup contender, and they’re seemingly getting (kind of) healthy at the best time.
You’d feel a lot better about things, though, if they had a healthy Brian White. He’s still working his way back from a hamstring injury.
For the second time in three years, an expansion side has finished first in the West. San Diego’s accomplishment is fully deserved, too. They’ve been outstanding for most of the year and played beautiful soccer. It’s the best expansion season we’ve ever seen, and no one can take that away.
But there are a few concerns heading into the playoffs, even after earning the top seed. They’ve quietly been trending toward the middle of the pack across the last half of the season, earning a respectable but not elite 27 points over 17 matches while putting up somewhere just around average underlying numbers.
LAFC were outstanding down the stretch, winning six in a row before closing the year with an odd loss to Austin and a draw with Colorado.
The Black & Gold played six games against playoff sides post-Leagues Cup. They earned a draw against Chicago, a draw with FC Dallas, a loss to San Diego, two wins against RSL, and a loss to Austin. That’s 2W-2L-2D, and you can make an easy argument that only one of those teams are a serious MLS Cup contender.
Now, LAFC meet an Austin side in Round One that beat them a couple of weeks ago.
Yeah, 65 points and a second-place finish in the East is pretty much the norm for Cincinnati these days. That comes with added scrutiny. Even on 65 points, there are valid questions about their ability to go the distance in the playoffs.
They have as many true match-winners as anybody, but they’ve rarely been in total control of matches, and their underlying numbers reflect that. Can they keep stuffing the nerds into a locker regardless? They’ll have to keep proving the numbers wrong in a Round One Best-of-3 Series against Hell is Real rival Columbus.
The Sounders have squeezed an incredible amount out of a roster that hasn’t been healthy for considerable portions of the season. They’ve already earned a Leagues Cup title, but can they make another tournament run after likely losing Pedro de la Vega long-term? You can’t ever put it past them. Step one is going on the road and taking down Minnesota United in Round One.
No one is more playoff-ready than NYCFC. They played 10 games after Leagues Cup. Eight of them came against playoff teams. Against those eight playoff teams, they went 5W-3L-0D. That’s an impressive record, even if their three losses came in their three most recent contests against playoff sides. They’ll at least know what they’re up against in the playoffs. And they may end up as a popular dark-horse pick after somewhat quietly putting up a 56-point season.
Nashville looked fantastic in the first half against Inter Miami, but couldn’t put the horror movie monster away for good. They’ll have to ensure the Herons are dead and stay that way in their Round One Best-of-3 Series. That means Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge will have to be at their absolute best. There isn’t really a plan B if they’re not.
Regardless of what happens next, it’s been an outstanding season for Nashville and head coach B.J. Callaghan.
Can the Loons’ set-piece-based, low-block-heavy game model get the job done in the playoffs? If their recent form is any indication, the answer is no. Since falling in the US Open Cup semifinal, they’ve won just once in four games. Only one of those games came against a playoff side.
They'd better regroup quickly. Seattle are waiting for them in Round One.
Well, a 2-0 win over Philadelphia earned Charlotte hosting rights for their Round One matchup with NYCFC. But Wilfried Zaha won’t be a part of Game 1 after earning a needless red card. With Pep Biel still dealing with an injury, Charlotte will have real questions to answer in attack.
Just a weird year for the Crew. Even after transferring Cucho Hernández to LaLiga side Real Betis, they found a way to earn 54 points – good for fourth in the East last year. But they haven’t been nearly as dominant, and injuries have made the home stretch a difficult one. Still, nobody will make a profit betting against a Wilfried Nancy-led team. Maybe a Hell is Real series in Round One will spark a return to the version of the Crew we’ve come to expect.
It seems like Chicago are still wrestling with inner demons. There were moments last weekend where they looked like the old Chicago (allowing first-minute and 96th-minute goals to New England) and moments where they seemed to remember that they’re actually pretty good at soccer now (82nd-minute and 99th-minute equalizers).
It evened out into a 2-2 draw with the Revs and an eighth-place finish on 53 points. Last year, 53 points would have been good for fourth in the East. This year, it earned them hosting rights for Wednesday’s Wild Card game against Orlando.
If you blinked, you probably missed Orlando slipping all the way down to ninth in the East. They were on track for a best-ever season before slumping towards the end of the regular season. They have notable injuries down the spine to César Araújo and Robin Jansson, and Luis Muriel has gone ice cold. They’ll be on the road for most of their playoff journey, and it’s hard to see the current group overcoming that challenge.
A furious sprint out of the final turn launched FC Dallas into the playoffs and out of a Wild Card spot. They've lost once since July 25 (10 games) and may give their Round One opponent some real concern. In fact, we know they will. They beat Vancouver on Decision Day to earn another shot at the ‘Caps in Round One.
Austin are the sixth seed in the West. Solid defending plus a surprise heater from DP attackers Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari seems like the likeliest way forward for this group.
RSL did just enough to creep over the playoff line into ninth in the West. They have a tough road in front of them now, though. They’ll visit Portland for Wednesday night’s Wild Card game, then turn around and get ready for a series against San Diego if they advance.
Portland are in the playoffs! But only the Wild Card game. And it’s hard to see them getting much further than that if their performances since Leagues Cup are any indication. The Timbers won one match over their final 10 games, including a 4-0 beatdown from San Diego on Decision Day.
San Jose scored plenty this year, but never got it together defensively. Sorting out their defensive problems will be priority No. 1 this winter. If they can pull it off, year two under Bruce Arena could have a much higher ceiling and floor.
It’s back to the drawing board for the Red Bulls. We’ll see if their 15-year playoff streak ending is a catalyst for notable change. Or maybe signing another Designated Player.
The Rapids earned one win over their final seven games and missed the playoffs entirely. Maybe that should have been expected after trading away Djordje Mihailovic midseason. Paxten Aaronson was his replacement, but scored just once in seven games.
Toronto did a great job playing spoiler down the stretch. They picked up a hilarious number of draws and then closed the year by beating Orlando City on Decision Day. Year one under Robin Fraser was all about taking small steps forward. Maybe the offseason will lead to big steps. They also have a couple of open DP spots.
No playoffs for Houston this year. They closed the season with two wins in their final 12 games.
St. Louis closed the year out strong, earning 10 points over five games. Now, they need to figure out who will be in charge of roster building and coaching the team in 2026.
LA didn’t go from first to worst, but they got uncomfortably close. A healthy-ish Riqui Puig should work wonders in 2026.
The Revs are onto the offseason and looking for a new manager. We’re heading to a new era in New England. How many significant changes will be made to the roster?
The youngest team in MLS this year (by a notable margin) avoided being the worst team in MLS (by a slightly less notable margin). Will they add some more depth and experience?
The Five Stripes avoided the Wooden Spoon, but that didn’t save Ronny Deila’s job. They’re onto another coaching search after the worst season in club history. There’s a ton of work to do this offseason. That includes finding out whether they can maybe convince Tata Martino to return as head coach?
Sporting KC's first full offseason without Peter Vermes is underway. Their new chief soccer officer, David Lee, has a lot of work to do.
The season is over. The Wooden Spoon is theirs. Plenty of work to do.
