Power Rankings: How do teams stack up after Decision Day?

No one is more playoff-ready than NYCFC. They played 10 games after Leagues Cup. Eight of them came against playoff teams. Against those eight playoff teams, they went 5W-3L-0D. That’s an impressive record, even if their three losses came in their three most recent contests against playoff sides. They’ll at least know what they’re up against in the playoffs. And they may end up as a popular dark-horse pick after somewhat quietly putting up a 56-point season.