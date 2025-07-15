Charlotte FC transfer USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang to Derby County

The 24-year-old US international has enjoyed a meteoric rise, going from the No. 12 selection (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft to a European transfer in two-and-a-half years. He exits for reportedly around $8 million plus add-ons.

Agyemang has scored 22 goals in 72 all-competition appearances for Charlotte, plus another five in 12 USMNT caps. He was named a 2025 MLS All-Star.

"Patrick’s rise over the past 18 months put him on the radar of many clubs across Europe, and ultimately Derby County’s offer convinced the club and player to reach an agreement," said general manager Zoran Krneta.