Charlotte FC transfer USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang to Derby County

Charlotte FC have transferred striker Patrick Agyemang to English Championship side Derby County for a club-record fee and retain a sell-on percentage, the club announced Tuesday.
The 24-year-old US international has enjoyed a meteoric rise, going from the No. 12 selection (first round) in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft to a European transfer in two-and-a-half years. He exits for reportedly around $8 million plus add-ons.
Agyemang has scored 22 goals in 72 all-competition appearances for Charlotte, plus another five in 12 USMNT caps. He was named a 2025 MLS All-Star.
"Patrick’s rise over the past 18 months put him on the radar of many clubs across Europe, and ultimately Derby County’s offer convinced the club and player to reach an agreement," said general manager Zoran Krneta.
"To get a deal done it needs to be in the best interest of the club first and foremost, but also of the player and in this case, it achieves both. He becomes the first player in our club’s history to come through our player pathway and be sold in a multi-million-dollar transfer."
With Agyemang's exit, Charlotte could sign a Designated Player this summer to bolster their No. 9 options. Israeli international Idan Toklomati, a U22 Initiative signing, is their top remaining striker.
Agyemang was a centerpiece of Charlotte's attack alongside midfielder Pep Biel and DP wingers Wilfried Zaha and Liel Abada.
"Patrick is a top professional and has earned this opportunity through his hard work and dedication on the training pitch since coming to Charlotte FC," Krneta said.
"Everyone at the club wishes him the best of luck at Derby County, with the United States men’s national team as they build to the World Cup, and throughout the rest of his career."
As Agyemang departs, Charlotte are ninth in the Eastern Conference and on track for a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip under head coach Dean Smith.
Derby County finished 19th in England's second division last season, one point above the relegation zone.
