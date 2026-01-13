Houston Dynamo acquire DP winger Guilherme

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Houston Dynamo FC have acquired winger Guilherme from Brazilian Série A side Santos FC, the club announced Tuesday.
The 30-year-old joins on a Designated Player contract through the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29. The club's other two DPs are Ezequiel Ponce and Ondřej Lingr.
Guilherme has 95 goals and 44 assists in 429 appearances over a nearly decade-long career in his native Brazil, with additional stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
With Santos, he tallied 27g/20a in 94 games, winning the 2025 Campeonato Paulista Golden Boot (10 goals) and helping Santos avoid relegation in the recent 2025 Campeonato Brasileiro.
“Guilherme is a proven leader and fierce competitor, with a history of success at some of the most storied clubs in South American football,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad. “Guilherme brings attacking quality and valuable experience – in championship campaigns, promotion pushes and relegation battles – that will strengthen our group as we build a team ready to compete for trophies in 2026 and beyond.
"We want to extend a warm welcome to Guilherme and his family and look forward to the impact he will have on and off the field in Houston.”
Guilherme adds depth to an attack that features Ponce and Lingr, as well as USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn and Lawrence Ennali.
In 2025, Houston scored the fourth-fewest goals (43) in the Western Conference and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after a 12th-place finish (37 points).
The Dynamo kick off the 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21 when they host the Chicago Fire (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant