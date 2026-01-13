Houston Dynamo acquire DP winger Guilherme

The 30-year-old joins on a Designated Player contract through the 2027-28 season with an option for 2028-29. The club's other two DPs are Ezequiel Ponce and Ondřej Lingr.

Guilherme has 95 goals and 44 assists in 429 appearances over a nearly decade-long career in his native Brazil, with additional stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

With Santos, he tallied 27g/20a in 94 games, winning the 2025 Campeonato Paulista Golden Boot (10 goals) and helping Santos avoid relegation in the recent 2025 Campeonato Brasileiro.

“Guilherme is a proven leader and fierce competitor, with a history of success at some of the most storied clubs in South American football,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad. “Guilherme brings attacking quality and valuable experience – in championship campaigns, promotion pushes and relegation battles – that will strengthen our group as we build a team ready to compete for trophies in 2026 and beyond.