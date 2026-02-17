What to expect from every new MLS coach in 2026

With 30 teams in MLS, there's no shortage of tactical ideas and nuances to be found. Truly, it’s one of my absolute favorite things about the league.

With Matchday 1 fast approaching, let’s spotlight the nine newcomers to learn more about their backgrounds and tactical approaches.

Yes, several of the faces are familiar from past stints in MLS. But managerial turnover hasn’t exactly been rare, and teams will have unique set-ups.

That will be especially apparent in 2026 when nine teams are led by a new head coach (for those keeping track, that's 30% of MLS!).

We might not see much pressing from Atlanta right out of the gates, but the expectation should be more cohesion in every phase of play compared to last year.

During the Argentine's first time in charge of Atlanta, the club averaged 55.6% possession across two seasons. Though Miguel Almirón and Emmanuel Latte Lath both thrive in transition, we should expect Atlanta to control big chunks of games with the ball while still providing vertical passing options to those two Designated Players.

Tata Martino , who was on the sidelines when Atlanta won MLS Cup 2018, will reprise his role as the Five Stripes' manager after leading Inter Miami to a historic Supporters' Shield title two seasons ago.

Still, Rydström encourages even more fluidity between his players in attack, giving them license to shift across the width of the field. We’re also likely to see a slight increase in direct attacking play from the Crew under their new stewardship.

The 50-year-old, who won two league titles with Malmö FF in Sweden’s top tier, shares a similar appetite for dominating the ball and probing into the opposition’s defensive shape.

That’s how the Columbus Crew ’s players have described the shift from Wilfried Nancy ’s tactical approach to that of new manager Henrik Rydström .

Expect to see more short passing and controlled play in the final third from Colorado in 2026.

Wells, who coached alongside Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, is likely to instill a more possession-oriented style with the Rapids. He wants to “dominate” opponents and calls his game model a “big change” from the more transitional approach used by now-former head coach Chris Armas.

Matt Wells , the latest assistant coach at a big-time Premier League club to join MLS after Eric Ramsay followed the same path to Minnesota United , arrives in Colorado after working at Tottenham Hotspur. It's the 37-year-old's first job as a senior team manager.

With an incredibly talented roster that made the Western Conference Semifinals last season and will only benefit from a full season of Son Heung-Min , Dos Santos won’t need to change much for LAFC to be successful. They’ll have the flexibility to deploy either a back three or a back four, to play with either a front two or a front three, and to toggle between transition and more sustained possession.

After serving as an assistant on Steve Cherundolo’s staff, Marc Dos Santos is back in the head coach’s chair for the first time since exiting the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2021. The Canadian brings a wide range of experience, spanning from MLS to lower divisions domestically and abroad. Most crucially for LAFC , though, is Dos Santos’ ability to provide continuity.

How exactly MNUFC blend old principles and new ones will be incredibly fascinating to watch.

Under the 43-year-old’s direction, many of the Loons’ well-known tactical principles will remain: they’ll still emphasize set pieces, compact defending, and aggressive transition play. However, we’re likely to see at least a bit more patience on the ball – especially with Colombian superstar James Rodríguez in town as Minnesota’s new No. 10.

The interim manager before Eric Ramsay arrived in 2024, and now the permanent manager following Ramsay’s departure for West Brom in the EFL Championship, Cameron Knowles is a familiar face to Minnesota United fans.

So far, New England's signings have centered around USYNT players Mitrović previously worked with. In particular, midfielder Brooklyn Raines and winger Griffin Yow seem poised for key roles.

With his US teams, Mitrović tended to use a possession-oriented approach out of a back-four shape. Given Carles Gil ’s presence at the No. 10, a 4-2-3-1 shape seems the most likely setup for the new-look New England Revolution .

Formerly in charge of the United States U-20s and Olympic team, Marko Mitrović is the latest highly regarded US youth national team coach to take a post in MLS. Plus, with his time as an assistant coach for the Chicago Fire , the rhythms of the professional game won’t be new to him.

Michael Bradley

Red Bull New York are entering a new stylistic era, with Michael Bradley on the sidelines and head of sport Julian de Guzman resetting expectations in the front office.

“We’ve always played 4-2-2-2, in transition and go direct. It’s worked out to some degree, but it needs a refresh,” de Guzman told The Athletic. “It relates to how I enjoyed in my playing career, especially in LaLiga. I like to play football, and I want to see more of that.”

With Bradley in his first head coaching position at the first-team level, there are several unknowns about what lies ahead for RBNY. Still, with the American soccer legend's years around the game at the highest levels and the coaching expertise that surrounded him from a young age, thanks to his renowned father Bob Bradley, he's not exactly starting with a blank canvas.