MLS Western Conference roster build status

The silly season is coming to an end and the regular season looms. That means most MLS rosters have been refined or reloaded or entirely rebuilt over the past few months, and this is your one-stop shop to get a look back at how that process has played out.

After that's taken care of they'll need to find some depth behind Ring, who is the only defensive midfielder on the roster. They'll also need to figure out if Hoesen really is the guy to lead the line.

Anyway, if Pereira is penciled in as a starter in one of those spots, right now the other name would be Diego Fagundez , who signed as a free agent. But Austin FC have also been strongly linked (as in, it might happen before we hit "publish" on this column) to 25-year-old Argentine central midfielder Tomas Pochettino, who's put himself in the shop window thanks to an excellent past couple of months with Talleres.

That could in part explain the decision to take Pereira over Philip Mayaka with that No. 1 pick. Pereira's more suited as an advanced midfielder -- think the role Sebastian Lletget plays for the USMNT -- in the type of 4-3-3 that we've seen from the US over the past two years. Mayaka would be more like the role Artur played under Berhalter & Wolff at the Columbus Crew .

What's Next: One part missing from the foundation thus far is a clear starter as the No. 10, or perhaps as more of a dual No. 8 along with top overall SuperDraft pick Daniel Pereira . I'm assuming that manager Josh Wolff, who spent more than half a decade as Gregg Berhalter's right-hand man, has similar ideas about the game and is building a team that will play in a way somewhat reminiscent of Berhalter's US men's national team .

There's still work to be done, and some of these moves won't work out. Nobody bats a thousand in their expansion season. But I like this foundation.

That excitement starts with Alexander Ring at d-mid, moves to a backline containing a nice mix of MLS experience and high-upside newcomers. It continues up to the wings where, again, there's a good mix of MLS veterans and high-upside kids, as well as the thus-far only DP on the roster in Paraguay international Cecilio Dominguez .

The Offseason So Far: Busy, obviously. Claudio Reyna & co. are putting together the team's debut season roster, and while there have been some missteps -- the Houston Dynamo pilfering Joe Corona from them is hilarious, and I'm not a big Danny Hoesen guy -- there's more to be excited about than not.

Regardless, I think Austin's probably done for this window other than maybe adding a veteran for d-mid depth.

I still think they have a hole and a pretty massive question mark at center forward, though. That is Year 1 Nashville as well, and while it didn't cost those folks in the original Music City a playoff spot last year, there's a significant difference between the East in 2020 and the West in 2021.

These are smart, Year 1 Nashville SC -esque moves. All of them taken together, along with the signing of Schoenfeld and giant center back Freddy Kleemann from the SuperDraft, gives Austin a lot of depth and youth at a lot of spots. If their DPs are good, they will do well.

They also got Slovenian youth international left back Zan Kolmanic on loan from NK Maribor (there's an option to buy in there), and d-mid Sebastian Berhalter on loan from the Crew. I'm not sure there's an option to buy in that one, but it's easier to see a path to playing time for Berhalter with Austin than Columbus, so this one sure seems to make sense for both teams and the kid himself.

It didn't happen before we hit publish, but Austin did in fact end up signing Pochettino to a DP contract. He should slot pretty snugly into that central midfield as more of a No. 8 than a No. 10, though I'm expecting a Berhalter-esque system from Wolff, one in which we see dual free-8s rather than a strict delineation between an 8 and a 10.

No moves of any sort since the last update. Austin seem to be who we thought they were — i.e., Wolff is running something similar to Berhalter’s USMNT system in preseason.

So I'd argue that what comes next is probably a left back. Sam Vines is going to be hella busy all year and is the type of talent that seems destined for a top-five European league. Right now the only name I've got behind him on the depth chart is veteran right back Steven Beitashour . That's not enough.

Diego Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki are still around, and that's the extent of Colorado's depth chart at center forward, so I'd argue that should be next. But the Rapids are, according to reports and whispers from around the league, pretty content with that duo.

What's Next: Cole Bassett is still around, and with no U-20s this year and, apparently, his failure to crack the rotation for the U-23s, it feels less like he's going to be sold in 2021. If it was otherwise then maybe I'd say "focus on a box-arriving, goalscoring midfield addition," but that's not the way the wind appears to be blowing.

The Offseason So Far: Only two incoming moves, but they were big ones: veteran winger Michael Barrios from FC Dallas for peanuts, and then Mayaka -- the consensus best talent in the draft -- fell into their laps at No. 3. Both of those guys will have the chance to win starting jobs, and Mayaka should be either a long-term piece in their core, or the type of player they can sell for millions within a few years.

At the same time, I understand very well why a segment of the fanbase is holding out hope for a DP No. 9. I would be surprised if they get their wish.

I think this is who the Colorado Rapids are now, and I find it fun that there's another team taking the Philadelphia Union / FC Dallas route.

"The Rapids Way" is to sign homegrowns -- their own, and anyone else's they can get their hands on.

Maybe, though, it means nothing at all. We shall see.

Obviously this is a discussion for a different column, but the fact that Yapi, Larraz and Toure are still with the first team is something of a tell. Yapi, in particular, fits a need as a big, physical, true center forward.

No incoming moves, though the Rapids did straighten out their depth chart by loaning five players to Colorado Springs of the USL for the entire 2021 season (with a right of recall included, obviously). This says three things:

There could be another DP joining their ranks, though. Reports have Uruguayan winger Carlos de Pena on the way to Frisco from Dynamo Kiev . If he's signed, slide him into the XI at left wing.

The players they'll be fighting with are all likely already on the roster, and as it stands the only real question is how they replace Bryan Reynolds at right back. I think there's a chance that Ryan Hollingshead , the league's best left back, flips sides and John Nelson becomes the starting left back. I also think it's possible that Hollingshead stays where he is and Homegrown Eddie Munjoma gets the first crack at replacing Reynolds, or perhaps converted winger Ema Twumasi gets slotted in.

What's Next: All of the above means the usual thing, which is that Dallas's roster is completely stuffed and it'll be the play of the guys at the top-end — the DPs — who determine if the team makes a playoff appearance or makes a playoff run. Neither of the DPs, center forward Franco Jara and central midfielder Bryan Acosta , impressed last year, and both will have to fight the kids for a starting role.

If Paxton Pomykal comes back healthy, then he basically counts as a new offseason addition as well, and would change the nature of the starting lineup. But health is a massive "if" at this point in Pomykal's career and shouldn't be assumed.

In have come at least two likely new starters: right winger Jader Obrian from the Colombian top flight, and veteran center back Jose Antonio Martinez , a Spaniard with nearly 100 appearances in Spain's top two divisions. They also took a flier on a pair of young attackers, one foreign (Venezuelan winger Freddy Vargas ) and one domestic (former Union homegrown Kalil ElMedkhar ).

The Offseason So Far: Really, really, REALLY busy. They sold their starting right back for nearly $10 million to a Champions League club, and declined the option on one of their long-time pillars in central defense. They traded the man who'd been their starting right winger for more than half a decade, and declined the option on a DP. They, as usual, lent out an academy kid to Bayern Munich.

Homegrown watchers might find it worth noting that Jesus Ferreira got the No. 9 kit and Edwin Cerrillo got the No. 6.

Anyway, there's not a lot of gaps here. As always with Dallas, it's a question of whether their DPs can produce at a level commensurate with their DP tag.

Part of the reason why might be Pomykal's return to health. He's had a green light from the start of preseason and figures to spend more time out wide than as a central midfielder this year given the roster construction. It's kind of like adding a new player, even though I'm told by sources close to the team that we should expect Dallas to very heavily manage the kid's minutes throughout at least the first half of 2021.

The de Pena reports haven't just quieted; they've disappeared entirely. It's not clear if Dallas are in the market for another addition or not, though I lean toward "no."

Only two moves since the last update, as they loaned young center back Justin Che to Bayern Munich and young-but-much-older-than-Che central midfielder Brandon Servania to SKN St. Polten of the Austrian Bundesliga. Servania's was described as a "short-term loan," though given the state of the roster it feels more like a showcase with an eye toward a sale.

Pomykal, for what it’s worth, played a half-hour this past weekend, but is still wearing a non-contact pinney in training. Reports out of Dallas say to expect him to play as a “false winger” in limited minutes to start the year, though the plan is to eventually move him back to the No. 8 role.

The only other official transaction in the past three weeks was that they signed first-round SuperDraft pick Nicky Hernandez , who might also figure into the d-mid battle.

It does leave something of a question mark at d-mid, though. Servania’s still on loan and fell off hard last year, anyway; Acosta’s always been much more of a No. 8 because of his strong YOLO tendencies with regard to decision-making; Cerrillo got off to a great start in 2019, but has mostly been waaaay down toward the end of the bench for the past 24 months.

Again: Santos was pretty good. He’d have been a good signing even if they hadn’t made a little cash off of having him in town for a year. The fact he was a good signing and they made some cash is excellent.

Out of nowhere Dallas got an offer they couldn’t refuse for Thiago Santos , the veteran Brazilian d-mid who came in last year for a fee reported to be around $1 million from Palmeiras, was pretty good, and then was sold for a fee reported to be a bit over $1 million to Gremio, one of the other Brazilian giants.

The Offseason So Far: Another really busy team out there in the West, Houston have mostly flown under the radar with their acquisitions. But they also made headlines when they finally sold Mauro Manotas, getting $4 million from their star center forward from Club Tijuana. Manotas's replacement was likely already on the roster, though they did for good measure flip veteran center back Kiki Struna for veteran center forward Maxi Urruti in a trade with CF Montreal.

Working within the league like that has been their M.O. this winter. They pilfered Corona from Austin (again: this was HILARIOUS and a worthy first shot in the Texas Triangle Derby), threw cash at RBNY for Tim Parker, then did the same with Dallas for veteran winger Fafa Picault and with Nashville for central midfielder Derrick Jones.

All of those guys have shown the ability to perform somewhere on the scale from "okay" to "really quite good" in MLS, and adding more guys in that range is a pretty good idea for a team that's struggled pretty badly for most of the past eight years.

I also thought they were clever in the draft in trading down for allocation cash, but still ending up with the consensus best center back on the board in Generation adidas signee Ethan Bartlow. Between him and Parker, a glaring need from last year has been addressed.

What's Next: I genuinely don't think anything is next unless something falls in their laps. And while nobody's going to predict titles for this team, I really do like their offseason -- they got better and younger almost everywhere and even started signing some more Homegrowns. This team feels like it's finally building an identity and a culture.

Here's the catch: they have zero DPs. It's hard to win without DPs in this league, and everybody saw the massive drop-off last year once they sold Alberth Elis.

So while I like a lot of what they did this winter, and the structure is better overall, I'm not sure it'll matter that much in the standings if they don't have match-winners. If it turns out they don't, then that's job No. 1 in the summer window.