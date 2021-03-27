Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC loan Jasser Khmiri to USL's San Antonio FC for 2021

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have loaned center back Jasser Khmiri to San Antonio FC for the 2021 USL Championship season, it was announced Friday.

Khmiri, 23, has appeared in six games for Vancouver across the last two seasons after being acquired from Tunisian club Stade Tunisien. He injured his knee last year, though recovered to make his debut for Tunisia’s national team in an October 2020 friendly against Sudan.

“This is an important year for Jasser to earn regular minutes and continue his development as a player,” Marc Dos Santos, Vancouver’s head coach, said in a release. “Based on our evaluation of our roster and San Antonio's interest in having him on loan, we feel that it is a great opportunity for Jasser to show his qualities.”

Even without Khmiri, Vancouver remained well-stocked at center back. Derek CorneliusErik Godoy and Ranko Veselinovic all saw considerable time at the position last season, while Gianfranco Facchineri is a homegrown signing who’s looking to prove himself and Andy Rose is a versatile MLS veteran.

Khmiri won’t occupy an international roster spot while on loan with San Antonio. In the meantime, Whitecaps FC have international slots for 2021 and have 11 international players on their roster.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Jasser Khmiri Transfer Tracker

