Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign first-round SuperDraft selection, midfielder Nicky Hernandez

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Nicky Hernandez, the club announced Tuesday, after previously taking him No. 15 overall in the 2021 SuperDraft. 

Hernandez, 22, spent 2020 with USL League One side North Texas SC before being selected by the parent club. With North Texas, Hernandez had three goals and one assist in nine appearances.

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Nicky Hernandez, the club announced Tuesday, after previously taking him No. 15 overall in the 2021 SuperDraft. 

Hernandez, 22, spent 2020 with USL League One side North Texas SC before being selected by the parent club. With North Texas, Hernandez had three goals and one assist in nine appearances.

A Texas native, Hernandez starred at nearby Southern Methodist University, where he had eight goals and nine assists in 52 appearances.

The midfielder was training with Dallas during preseason ahead of the 2021 MLS campaign. They'll open April 17 when hosting the Colorado Rapids.

Transfer Tracker FC Dallas

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
FC Cincinnati acquire winger Isaac Atanga from FC Nordsjælland
Philadelphia Union sign US youth international Leon Flach from St. Pauli

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents
Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United
California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus
What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
More News
Video
Video
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
0:30

Support never sleeps
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.