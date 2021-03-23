FC Dallas sign first-round SuperDraft selection, midfielder Nicky Hernandez

Hernandez, 22, spent 2020 with USL League One side North Texas SC before being selected by the parent club. With North Texas, Hernandez had three goals and one assist in nine appearances.

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Nicky Hernandez, the club announced Tuesday, after previously taking him No. 15 overall in the 2021 SuperDraft.

Hernandez, 22, spent 2020 with USL League One side North Texas SC before being selected by the parent club. With North Texas, Hernandez had three goals and one assist in nine appearances.

A Texas native, Hernandez starred at nearby Southern Methodist University, where he had eight goals and nine assists in 52 appearances.