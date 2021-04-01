Official: FC Dallas transfer Thiago Santos to Brazilian side Gremio

The move concludes Santos' run in MLS after one season, which saw him become a fixture of the club's rotation under head coach Luchi Gonzalez. Santos made 22 appearances while recording one assist from this defensive midfielder spot last season.

The 31-year-old will now head back to his native Brazil, where he'd spent his entire professional career before joining FC Dallas. Santos has suited up for several different Brazilian clubs since making his professional debut in 2008, most recently with a 103-match stint with Palmeiras from 2015-2019 before his arrival to MLS.