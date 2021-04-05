Sources: LA Galaxy finalizing signing of French winger Kevin Cabral

The LA Galaxy are finalizing the acquisition of French winger Kevin Cabral from Valenciennes FC, sources confirm to MLSsoccer.com. One source says the transfer fee is "a bit more" than the reported $5 million.

L’Equipe, LA Galaxy Rumors and the Corner of the Galaxy podcast have first reported on the Cabral chase.

Cabral, 21, is enjoying a breakout season in the French second tier with 7 goals and 5 assists in 29 appearances. He has 13 goals and 10 assists in 70 career appearances across all competitions.

Prior to joining Valenciennes’ academy in 2017, he spent the first part of his youth career in PSG’s system.

Cabral is not expected to be the club’s third Designated Player, though nothing is 100% yet. He would be the club’s second winger signed from France, following Samuel Grandsir from AS Monaco.