Portland Timbers announce signing of defender Ish Jome, midfielder Jorge Gonzalez

Jome, 26, spend last season in the USL with Austin Bold FC, where he scored a pair of goals in 16 appearances. He's also featured for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Nashville SC and the Timbers' U-23 side and made 12 appearances for Minnesota United during the Loons' inaugural MLS season in 2017.

Gonzalez played last season with the Timbers' USL affiliate Portland Timbers 2 and had a productive year, racking up eight goals and one assist in 10 appearances. The 22-year-old is a former MLS SuperDraft pick of LAFC, who took him in the third round with the No. 76 overall pick in 2020. He put up 22 goals and seven assists in 50 matches during his collegiate career at SIU Edwardsville from 2017-2019 while getting named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year.