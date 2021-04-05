Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United loan Thomas Chacon to Uruguay's Liverpool Futbol Club

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loaned out

Minnesota United have loaned midfielder Thomas Chacon to Liverpool Futbol Club of the Uruguayan first division through the 2021 season with an option to buy, the club announced Monday.

The 21-year-old Uruguayan has struggled to find playing time with the Loons, playing just 172 minutes across four games, including one start, since transferring from Danubio FC and signing as a Young Designated Player on August 7, 2019.

“We felt that given Thomas has been with us two seasons and has had limited playing time, that it was imperative he go and play some football, that’s the most important thing,” said MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath. “He’s still only 20 years of age, he’s got time left on his contract, but the kid has got to play and we think this is the best opportunity for him in his development as a footballer. He’ll be in his home country, near his family, we’re hoping it’s a really successful loan spell for him and when he comes back, he’s ready to make an impact for us on the field.”

