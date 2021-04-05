Minnesota United loan Thomas Chacon to Uruguay's Liverpool Futbol Club

“We felt that given Thomas has been with us two seasons and has had limited playing time, that it was imperative he go and play some football, that’s the most important thing,” said MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath. “He’s still only 20 years of age, he’s got time left on his contract, but the kid has got to play and we think this is the best opportunity for him in his development as a footballer. He’ll be in his home country, near his family, we’re hoping it’s a really successful loan spell for him and when he comes back, he’s ready to make an impact for us on the field.”