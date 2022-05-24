MLS players called in for June 2022 international duty

The upcoming June international window features Nations League play, friendlies and preparations for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which begins in under six months.
Players from MLS are expected to represent numerous teams across Concacaf and Conmebol, as well as in CAF, Oceania and UEFA.
Below is a running list of players called in for their respective national teams. It will be updated as more squads are announced.
- Ronald Hernández (D, Venezuela)
- None yet
- Kamil Jozwiak (F, Poland)
- Christian Makoun (D, Venezuela)
- Karol Swiderski (F, Poland)
- Miguel Navarro (D, Venezuela)
- Xherdan Shaqiri (M, Switzerland)
- None yet
Colorado Rapids
- None yet
- None yet
FC Dallas
- Paul Arriola (F, United States)
- Jesus Ferreira (F, United States)
- Nanu (D, Guinea-Bissau)
- Szabolcs Schön (F, Hungary)
D.C. United
- Michael Estrada (F, Ecuador)
- Edison Flores (M, Peru)
- Taxi Fountas (F, Greece)
Houston Dynamo FC
- Héctor Herrera (M, Mexico)
- Zarek Valentin (D, Puerto Rico)
- Kellyn Acosta (M, United States)
- Julián Araujo (D, Mexico)
Inter Miami CF
- Edison Azcona (M, Dominican Republic)
- DeAndre Yedlin (D, United States)
Minnesota United FC
- Kervin Arriaga (M, Honduras)
- Michael Boxall (D, New Zealand)
- Robin Lod (F, Finland)
CF Montréal
- Djordje Mihailovic (M, United States)
- Romell Quioto (F, Honduras)
Nashville SC
- Walker Zimmerman (D, United States)
- Adam Buksa (F, Poland)
- Matt Turner (GK, United States)
New York City FC
- Alexander Callens (D, Peru)
- Maxime Chanot (D, Luxembourg)
New York Red Bulls
- Cristian Cásseres Jr. (M, Venezuela)
- Aaron Long (D, United States)
Orlando City SC
- Pedro Gallese (GK, Peru)
- Facundo Torres (M, Uruguay)
- Wilfredo Rivera (F, Puerto Rico)
Philadelphia Union
- Dániel Gazdag (M, Hungary)
- José Martínez (M, Venezuela)
Portland Timbers
- Pablo Bonilla (D, Venezuela)
- Bill Tuiloma (D, New Zealand)
Real Salt Lake
- Rubio Rubin (F, Guatemala)
- Jefferson Savarino (F, Venezuela)
- Ousseni Bouda (F, Burkina Faso)
- Francisco Calvo (D, Costa Rica)
- Marcos López (D, Peru)
Seattle Sounders FC
- Jordan Morris (F, United States)
- Cristian Roldan (M, United States)
Sporting Kansas City
- Marinos Tzionis (M, Cyprus)
- Daniel Salloi (F, Hungary)
Toronto FC
- Lorenzo Insigne (F, Italy)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Janio Bikel (M, Guinea-Bissau)