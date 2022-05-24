MLS players called in for June 2022 international duty

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The upcoming June international window features Nations League play, friendlies and preparations for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which begins in under six months.

Players from MLS are expected to represent numerous teams across Concacaf and Conmebol, as well as in CAF, Oceania and UEFA.

Below is a running list of players called in for their respective national teams. It will be updated as more squads are announced.

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
  • None yet
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
  • None yet
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
  • None yet
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
  • None yet
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Concacaf Nations League

Related Stories

Who's in and who's out? Gregg Berhalter addresses USMNT roster for June camp
World Cup-bound USMNT name 27-player roster for June friendlies, Nations League games
Canada: 5 priorities the potential Nations League roster must address
More News
More News
Recap: HFX Wanderers 1, Toronto FC 2
Canadian Championship

Recap: HFX Wanderers 1, Toronto FC 2
Can NYCFC remain a Supporters' Shield contender if Taty Castellanos gets sold?
Extratime

Can NYCFC remain a Supporters' Shield contender if Taty Castellanos gets sold?
MLS players called in for June 2022 international duty

MLS players called in for June 2022 international duty
USMNT No. 9 options: Who can take lead as World Cup approaches?
Voices: Charlie Davies

USMNT No. 9 options: Who can take lead as World Cup approaches?
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 14

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 14
Power Rankings: Austin FC, Real Salt Lake ascend after Weeks 12 & 13
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: Austin FC, Real Salt Lake ascend after Weeks 12 & 13
More News
Video
Video
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops from a Monster Week 13
1:21

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops from a Monster Week 13
Why NYCFC will win the Supporters Shield
4:55

Why NYCFC will win the Supporters Shield
MLS products who could be on the move this summer
8:41

MLS products who could be on the move this summer
Transfer Tracker: Brenden Aaronson won’t be the only MLS product on the move this summer
1:26:18

Transfer Tracker: Brenden Aaronson won’t be the only MLS product on the move this summer
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10