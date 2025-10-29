New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

New York City FC (No. 5) host Charlotte FC (No. 4) on Saturday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, looking to secure a two-game sweep in their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.

No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

Should Charlotte force a Game 3, they would host the series decider on Nov. 7 at Bank of America Stadium.

Following a 1-0 road win in Game 1, NYCFC are one victory away from meeting the Philadelphia Union (No. 1) or Chicago Fire FC (No. 8) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 5

Thanks to Alonso Martínez's stunning solo goal and four saves from USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese, NYCFC became the first away team to win in Round One this year.

Now, another win sends NYCFC to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive season. And they'll feel confident of advancing, going unbeaten in their last three games against Charlotte at home dating back to the 2023 campaign.