New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

New York City FC (No. 5) host Charlotte FC (No. 4) on Saturday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, looking to secure a two-game sweep in their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 1 | 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT
Where
- Yankee Stadium | Bronx, New York
Following a 1-0 road win in Game 1, NYCFC are one victory away from meeting the Philadelphia Union (No. 1) or Chicago Fire FC (No. 8) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
Should Charlotte force a Game 3, they would host the series decider on Nov. 7 at Bank of America Stadium.
No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 5
- Regular season: 56 points (17W-12L-5D)
Thanks to Alonso Martínez's stunning solo goal and four saves from USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese, NYCFC became the first away team to win in Round One this year.
Now, another win sends NYCFC to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive season. And they'll feel confident of advancing, going unbeaten in their last three games against Charlotte at home dating back to the 2023 campaign.
Most recently, NYCFC snapped Charlotte's league-record nine-game winning streak with a 2-0 result in September. This all comes in their first season under head coach Pascal Jansen.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 4
- Regular season: 59 points (19W-13L-2D)
Despite Bank of America Stadium being a fortress during the regular season (13W-3L-1D home record), Charlotte dropped a tightly-contested Game 1.
Now, Charlotte are staring at a second straight Round One exit and can bring the series back to home turf with a road victory in Game 2.
CLTFC are set to regain star winger Wilfried Zaha, who missed Game 1 after being red-carded on Decision Day. Zaha adds a crucial boost alongside striker Idan Toklomati and a defensive unit that includes USMNT center back Tim Ream and 2024 Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina.