Canada top USMNT in Concacaf Nations League third-place match

A game-winning goal from Jonathan David sent Canada over the US men's national team by a 2-1 scoreline in Sunday's Concacaf Nations League third-place match at SoFi Stadium.
Both sides were defeated in the CNL semifinals to set up the consolation matchup, the US by Panama and Canada by Mexico. Minnesota United forward Tani Oluwaseyi tallied the opener for Canada (27'), while the MLS duo of Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake) and Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC) combined for the USMNT's lone goal in the 35th minute.
Canada head coach Jesse Marsch was ejected for dissent in the second half, shortly before David struck for the decisive goal. The Lille striker made no mistake with his curling effort from inside the area, which evaded sprawling US goalkeeper Matt Turner.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's the second straight deflating result for the US after the shock upset against Panama, leaving Mauricio Pochettino with many more questions than answers early on in his tenure. The CanMNT were also disappointed not to make the final, but this victory at least affords them some positive momentum to build on as they continue their own new era under Marsch.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The US were this close to a last-second equalizer, only to see it denied by Canada backstop Dayne St. Clair.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Jonathan David showed why he's one of Concacaf's most dangerous strikers with his clinical match-winner.
Next Up
- USA: Saturday, June 7 vs. Turkey | International Friendly
- CAN: Saturday, June 7 vs. Ukraine | International Friendly