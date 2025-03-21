USA vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League Third Place Match

The United States and Canada will contest a consolation match in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League on Sunday, deciding who finishes third in the regional tournament.
How to watch & stream
- English: Paramount+, OneSoccer
- Spanish: Univision
When
- Sunday, March 23 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California
The US dropped a 1-0 decision to Panama in Thursday's semifinals, conceding a 94th-minute strike to Cecilio Waterman. Meanwhile, Canada were defeated 2-0 by Mexico via Raúl Jiménez's brace.
That leaves pride and bragging rights up for grabs as these neighboring countries barrel towards the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, plus co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico.
The USMNT's quest to four-peat as Nations League champions fell agonizingly short, with Waterman scoring at the death and Mauricio Pochettino's side unable to unlock the Panamanian defense in a 1-0 setback.
That's raised questions about the USMNT's so-called golden generation meeting the moment as the landmark '26 World Cup rapidly approaches. And it leaves Sunday's third-place match as an opportunity to prove doubters wrong, showing the talent-rich squad can deliver when the pressure increases.
All along, Pochettino's roster features nine MLS players. That list includes Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream, who started vs. Panama before Charlotte striker Patrick Agyemang and Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn subbed on during the second half.
Canada couldn't contain Jiménez, as the Fulham FC striker scored twice to reach fourth place on Mexico's all-time scoring list (37 goals). They also attempted just one shot on target and rarely threatened Club América goalkeeper Luis Malagón in Thursday's 2-0 loss.
Now, head coach Jesse Marsch's side gets another chance to show they can go blow-for-blow with the United States. Les Rouges have won two of the last four versions of this cross-border rivalry, including a friendly last September at Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park.
Marsch has eight MLS players at his disposal, with Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ali Ahmed and Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio all starting vs. El Tri. Minnesota striker Tani Oluwaseyi and Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg were second-half substitutes.