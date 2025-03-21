USA vs. Canada: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League Third Place Match

Canada couldn't contain Jiménez, as the Fulham FC striker scored twice to reach fourth place on Mexico's all-time scoring list (37 goals). They also attempted just one shot on target and rarely threatened Club América goalkeeper Luis Malagón in Thursday's 2-0 loss.

Now, head coach Jesse Marsch's side gets another chance to show they can go blow-for-blow with the United States. Les Rouges have won two of the last four versions of this cross-border rivalry, including a friendly last September at Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park.