FC Cincinnati's Nick Hagglund named 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

After overcoming a serious leg injury, FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund has been named the 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year.

Hagglund suffered a fractured fibula, torn ligaments and tendons, and significant cartilage damage in his ankle during a June 2024 match against the New England Revolution. It was the veteran center back's third season-ending injury over the past four seasons.

Surgery and a rehabilitation process of more than 250 days followed before the 33-year-old returned on March 22, 2025, in a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United.

The comeback hit a serious setback during Cincy's May 25 visit to Atlanta after Hagglund sustained two broken ribs and a collapsed lung following a collision.

Despite the adversity, Hagglund’s trademark resilience helped him return for an Aug. 16 match at the Portland Timbers. He's since captained the squad and helped anchor the Orange & Blue backline through the final stretch of the regular season and into the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.