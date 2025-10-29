FC Cincinnati's Nick Hagglund named 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

After overcoming a serious leg injury, FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund has been named the 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year.
Hagglund suffered a fractured fibula, torn ligaments and tendons, and significant cartilage damage in his ankle during a June 2024 match against the New England Revolution. It was the veteran center back's third season-ending injury over the past four seasons.
Surgery and a rehabilitation process of more than 250 days followed before the 33-year-old returned on March 22, 2025, in a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United.
The comeback hit a serious setback during Cincy's May 25 visit to Atlanta after Hagglund sustained two broken ribs and a collapsed lung following a collision.
Despite the adversity, Hagglund’s trademark resilience helped him return for an Aug. 16 match at the Portland Timbers. He's since captained the squad and helped anchor the Orange & Blue backline through the final stretch of the regular season and into the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
During the 2025 campaign, Cincinnati went 10W-4L-3D in games where Hagglund played, including a five-game winning streak from March 29 to April 26. In his seventh season with the club, Hagglund tallied 1g/1a in 17 appearances.
Comeback Player of the Year recognizes an MLS player who has overcome a severe injury and/or adversity after missing a significant portion of the 2024 season, then has shown improved performance to achieve success during the 2025 season.
The award is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Hagglund beat fellow finalists Richie Laryea (Toronto FC) and Lawrence Ennali (Houston Dynamo FC).
Players
Media
Clubs
TOTAL
1. Nick Hagglund (CIN)
23.53%
50.28%
29.63%
34.48%
2. Richie Laryea (TOR)
27.94%
11.86%
18.52%
19.44%
3. Lawrence Ennali (HOU)
16.18%
7.91%
18.52%
14.20%
MLS Comeback Player of the Year Winners
- 2025: Nick Hagglund – FC Cincinnati
- 2024: Lewis Morgan – New York Red Bulls
- 2023: Alan Pulido – Sporting Kansas City
- 2022: Gonzalo Higuaín – Inter Miami CF
- 2021: Carles Gil – New England Revolution
- 2020: Bradley Wright-Phillips – Los Angeles Football Club
- 2019: Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2018: Gyasi Zardes – Columbus Crew SC
- 2017: Clint Dempsey – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2016: Chris Pontius – Philadelphia Union
- 2015: Tim Melia – Sporting Kansas City
- 2014: Rodney Wallace – Portland Timbers
- 2013: Kevin Alston – New England Revolution
- 2012: Eddie Johnson – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2011: David Beckham – LA Galaxy
- 2010: Bobby Convey – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2009: Zach Thornton – Chivas USA
- 2008: Kenny Cooper – FC Dallas
- 2007: Eddie Johnson – Kansas City Wizards
- 2006: Richard Mulrooney – FC Dallas
- 2005: Chris Klein – Kansas City Wizards
- 2004: Brian Ching – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2003: Chris Armas – Chicago Fire
- 2002: Chris Klein – Kansas City Wizards
- 2001: Troy Dayak – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2000: Tony Meola – Kansas City Wizards