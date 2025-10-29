Round One scenarios: Best-of-3 Series in Western Conference

With Game 1 of each Round One Best-of-3 Series in the books, four Western Conference teams are one step closer to reaching the Conference Semifinals.
Here is every scenario in play for Game 2 matchups in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
As a reminder, no extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
(1) San Diego FC vs. (8) Portland Timbers
Game 1: San Diego defeated Portland, 2-1, in their playoff debut, courtesy of goals from Anders Dreyer and Onni Valakari.
If Portland win Game 2: The series returns to San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Nov. 9. The winner of that match moves on to face the winner of Minnesota vs. Seattle in the Conference Semifinals.
(2 )Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. (7) FC Dallas
Game 1: Vancouver dominated Dallas en route to a 3-0 home victory, with Thomas Müller netting his first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goal from the penalty spot.
If Dallas wins Game 2: The series returns to Vancouver's BC Place for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Nov. 7. The winner of that match moves on to face the winner of LAFC vs. Austin FC in the Conference Semifinals.
(4) Minnesota United FC vs. (5) Seattle Sounders FC
Game 1: Following a hard-fought scoreless draw in regulation, Dayne St. Clair delivered a crucial PK save in the shootout to secure a 3-2 victory in penalty kicks for Minnesota United over the Seattle Sounders.
If Minnesota win Game 2: Advance to Conference Semifinals vs. San Diego or Portland.
If Seattle win Game 2: The series returns to Minnesota's Allianz Field for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Nov. 8. The winner of that match moves on to face the winner of San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers in the Conference Semifinals.