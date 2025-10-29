Round One scenarios: Best-of-3 Series in Eastern Conference

With Game 1 of each Round One Best-of-3 Series in the books, four Eastern Conference teams are one step closer to reaching the Conference Semifinals.
Here is every scenario in play for Game 2 matchups in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
As a reminder, no extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
(1) Philadelphia Union vs. (8) Chicago Fire FC
Game 1: Philadelphia outlasted Chicago, winning 4-2 in penalty kicks after the Fire battled back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 2-2 draw in regular time.
If Philadelphia win Game 2: Host Conference Semifinal vs. Charlotte or New York City.
If Chicago win Game 2: The series returns to Philadelphia's Subaru Park for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Nov. 8. The winner advances to the Conference Semifinals vs. Charlotte or New York City.
(2) FC Cincinnati vs. (7) Columbus Crew
Game 1: Cincinnati defeated Hell is Real rivals Columbus, 1-0, thanks to a goal from club-record signing Kévin Denkey.
If Columbus win Game 2: The series returns to Cincinnati's TQL Stadium for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Nov. 8. The winner advances to the Conference Semifinals vs. Miami or Nashville.
(3) Inter Miami CF vs. (6) Nashville SC
Game 1: Miami won 3-1 over Nashville, with Lionel Messi scoring twice after winning the Golden Boot presented by Audi on Decision Day.
If Miami win Game 2: Advance to Conference Semifinals vs. Cincinnati or Columbus.
If Nashville win Game 2: The series returns to Miami's Chase Stadium for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Nov. 8. The winner advances to the Conference Semifinals vs. Cincinnati or Columbus.
(4) Charlotte FC vs. (5) New York City FC
Game 1: NYCFC sprung the upset in Game 1, snatching a 1-0 win at Charlotte via Alonso Martínez's solo effort.
If New York City win Game 2: Advance to Conference Semifinals vs. Philadelphia or Chicago.
If Charlotte win Game 2: The series returns to Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Nov. 7. The winner advances to the Conference Semifinals vs. Philadelphia or Chicago.