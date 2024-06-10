MLS midseason grades: How your team is doing halfway through 2024

Since we’re just about at the middle of the season (roughly 45% of the year’s done), and since there’s no need for a full Sunday breakdown given there were just four games this weekend, let’s do a midseason grades piece. We’re going in order of the Supporters’ Shield standings – points, not points per game.

Grade: B-. They need to be better on the backline and with the ball in order to become the kind of juggernaut their attacking talent says they should be.

As per the nerds at American Soccer Analysis, right now the Herons are overperforming their xPoints by a larger margin than St. Louis did last year. Even with Messi that’s not sustainable.

What hasn’t: The defense is poor in open play – young Toto Avilés in particular has struggled – and beyond poor on restarts. That’s why Messi & Co. have had to author so many comeback wins in the first place.

Lionel Messi , Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets have been as advertised, and most of the young players have shown their talent when they’ve been healthy. Drake Callender has had his match-winning moments, as has Julian Gressel . It all adds up to a team that’s top in the Shield race on points despite having rotten injury luck so far.

What’s gone right: Right now they’re on track to produce one of the highest-scoring seasons in MLS history, and have done it by staying dangerous no matter how deep a hole they dig for themselves.

If he – or Corey Baird , who has underdelivered after signing as a free agent in the winter – had even been an average MLS forward so far, this team might be on 2.5 ppg or better.

What hasn’t : Aaron Boupendza was bad even before he landed himself on the injured list following a late-night incident at a local bar. Not great from the DP forward!

They’re now atop the Shield standings on PPG and look like a team set up to be better in the second half of the season than the first.

Lucho Acosta continuing to be an MVP-caliber No. 10 was about the only thing that went right in attack for the first three months of the season, but with the addition of Kevin Kelsy at center forward and Luca Orellano settling in at wingback (sometimes left, sometimes inverted on the right), Cincy suddenly look like a team that can just brute force some wins with firepower.

What’s gone right : It turns out the team that’s invested more in their backline and deep midfield than any other, and that spent a high draft pick on a goalkeeper and has developed him into one of the best in the league over the past couple of years is very, very good at keeping the ball out of the net.

What hasn’t: Diego Luna struggled to start the year, though he’s come around lately, and neither of the ‘keepers have made a rock-solid case for the No. 1 kit. And while Matt Crooks has been decent, it’s pretty obvious RSL need to splash out on a DP No. 10 this summer.

Lots of credit, as well, to Emeka Eneli and Braian Ojeda in central midfield. RSL’s underlying numbers are much better than the past three years in large part because of how good those guys have been on both sides of the ball.

Everything good for RSL flows from their star forward, who’s single-handedly won them points when they’ve played poorly and who’s elevated them when they’ve played well. He’s done it mostly as a lone No. 9 in a 4-2-3-1, but has also occasionally played up top in a two and had a hat-trick (and an assist!) while playing as a sort of No. 10 last week. He’s allowed head coach Pablo Mastroeni to change the formation and the game model, and he’s given the other attackers breathing room to get their feet under them.

What’s gone right: Chicho Arango is on pace to have a top-three season in MLS history. Maybe top two.

Atuesta can play as a No. 6! He arguably should play as a No. 6! It’s a long year and injuries happen – why not try him there in a regular-season game in mid-May? What happens if Ilie gets hurt in October? Is it back to the one-dimensional (and significantly less effective) LAFC side we saw down the stretch last year?

The more frustrating thing to me is, even with Eduard Atuesta back, Cherundolo has refused to use anybody but Ilie Sánchez as the No. 6. I’m picking nits here, but it bothers me that as soon as Ilie had to miss a game it was 5-4-1-and-counter.

What hasn’t: The finishing to start the year was brutal, which I’m chalking up to bad luck.

The underlying numbers have LAFC as the best team in MLS by a mile. I’m not sure I buy that, but over the past six weeks I do think they’ve played the best ball in the league. And that’s before the midseason additions arrive.

The midfield’s balling. Mateusz Bogusz has been useful as a No. 9. Kike Olivera has figured out where the goal is. The defense has been excellent.

That has come in conjunction with Steve Cherundolo backing off the “all transition all the time” approach and having his team actually get on the ball again, which has been beautiful to watch.

What’s gone right: They’re still creating chances by the bushel for Denis Bouanga , who apparently lost a bet and had to spend the first two months of the season shooting only at the goalposts. Since he’s started shooting at the goal proper LAFC have been pretty, pretty, pretty good!

What hasn’t: Except, maybe, for a few more goals from Mounsef Bakrar . The kid knows where the goal is, but so did Cristian Colmán.

Baked into this is that manager Nick Cushing has adjusted the game model to more of a low-block and counter approach, which suits their starting No. 10 Santi Rodríguez and new winger Hannes Wolf . But now with Maxi Moralez back, he’s also got the old positional play club in the bag again.

What’s gone right: I don’t think any one player has had an otherworldly ascent*. Instead it’s been a case of last year’s young team maturing by a year, aging into their respective primes and just playing better. They’re smarter, they trust each other more and they’re more cohesive. It’s been good.

What’s gone right: If you went out and spent $15 million on a DP No. 9 and got this kind of production, you’d say he was worth every penny:

Grade: A. They have a lot of flexibility to add a significant piece this summer. They should do so.

The real warning sign here is, by the advanced metrics, the Loons are just about treading water. They give up a lot of chances – Dayne St. Clair ’s been mostly very good – and that midfield often gets overrun. They need to fix that.

(The other centerpiece DP, Teemu Pukki , hasn’t delivered, either, but that’s just made room for Tani’s rise, so I’ll allow it).

What hasn’t: The Reynoso affair was sad. They’re clearly better off without him, but to see a player that talented submarine himself (and try to do the same to his team) so thoroughly is just crappy.

A big chunk of the credit for that has to go to Robin Lod , who’s been one of the best No. 10s in the league upon taking over for the departed Bebelo Reynoso. Add in Eric Ramsay’s shift to a wonky 5-3-2 and Kervin Arriaga taking to the backline like a fish to water, and there’s just a ton of stuff to be excited about.

I do think he’s bound to regress some, but everything about the way he’s constantly translated his production up a level, and then up one more, and then up again suggests he won’t be regressing much.

On a per-minute basis Tani Oluwaseyi has been every bit as good as Chicho, or Luis Suárez or Christian Benteke . Getting this kind of across-the-board production from a second-year MLS SuperDraft pick (and not even a high pick at that) is bonkers.

Grade: B+. They’re better and more interesting than I thought they’d be, but still miss some top-end quality.

He’s managed just two goals all season, and the worrying part is he’s not actually finding many chances, either. He’s just kind of… there.

What hasn’t: Against the best teams they’ve looked a piece or two short. Sometimes that’s been in attacking midfield, but mostly it’s been in the box, where DP Dante Vanzeir just hasn’t consistently been a difference-maker.

All this has happened while new head coach Sandro Schwarz has adjusted the game model. The Red Bulls still can spring an energetic high press on you, but it’s not the first club in their bag. They actually prefer to sit deeper and counter into space, and when they do go direct it’s more often to feet rather than into the channels.

It manifests as massive struggles against the better sides in the league, as the Galaxy have just two wins in eight against teams above the playoff line. And oh by the way, six of their next nine are against playoff teams.

How’s that? Well, they didn’t give up 1.5 or more xG in any of their first three games. In the 14 since, they’ve allowed at least 1.5 xG in 10 of them, including a pretty humiliating thrashing in El Tráfico. That’s added up to the second-worst xG allowed in the West.

What’s gone wrong: It’s needed to be because their defense, after a promising start to the year, has trended steadily downhill.

All of this has made it easier for Riqui Puig to both pull the strings and create chances from central midfield. The Galaxy run the most heliocentric attack in the league – think 2021 New England with Riqui in the Carles Gil role – and they’re right to do so since Puig’s a magician.

What’s gone right: The offseason makeover was very good, as Joseph Paintsil , Gabriel Pec , Miki Yamane and even goalkeeper John McCarthy have looked like solid-to-excellent starters. Paintsil, in particular, has had MVP-caliber moments.

Grade : C. This is a team stuck where they are until/unless they can address their talent disparity.

Meanwhile, Pedro Vite hasn’t taken a step forward. He’s still a nice little connector in midfield rather than a true playmaker, and so when the ‘Caps face the best teams, they are still at a significant firepower disadvantage. It’s the same gap we’ve seen repeatedly over the past two years in both the playoffs and continental play.

What hasn’t: White hasn’t been as productive as last year, either in terms of boxscore numbers or underlying. Neither has Ryan Gauld .

None of it has fundamentally changed who Vancouver are as a club, though I do think the aggressive disposition of the wingbacks have made them more likely to stuff disorganized opponents into a body bag.

• used a double pivot more often. • noodled around with inverted wingbacks. • had those wingbacks taking higher starting spots. • even toyed around with Brian White as a target winger for a hot minute.

What’s gone right: The ‘ Caps have mostly looked like the team they were last year, with a few tactical tweaks thrown in. Vanni Sartini has:

They have the ability to add two new DPs this summer. Good bet one’s going to be a chance creator (the fact they were linked with Marco Reus gives you an idea of their ambition) and the other will be a goalscorer. Probably a No. 9, since Patrick Agyemang probably hasn’t done enough to show he can own that spot.

What hasn’t: They have zero natural creators in the rotation, and the price for that is a lot of low-scoring games and few chances for the attackers.

It’s not always the most aesthetically pleasing soccer, I don’t think they care about that. Nor should they at this point.

Those guys don’t make mistakes, and Kristijan Kahlina has been mistake-free in goal as well. The midfield and fullbacks have been functional, and the front line has been relentlessly vertical. There’s no wasted motion with this team.

What’s gone right: More than anything else it’s the center back pairing of Andrew Privett and Adilson Malanda . Getting those two guys on the same page and mostly keeping the game in front of them to start the year, then slowly incorporating a more aggressive press as the season’s worn on has given the Crown a good foundation for success.

If they can get healthy and get their heads about them, they should be ok in the back half of the season. But we’ve been saying that about this group for two years now.

They’ve won just once in their past six and after a promising start, their underlying numbers are starting to head in the wrong direction. Which is to say their poor record over the past month doesn’t really feel like a mirage.

What hasn’t: Between the spate of red cards, histrionics and postgame drama, there is a hint of coming-unglued about this team for one, and for two, they have just one win all year against a playoff side (three months ago vs. Charlotte).

All of this has come out of a fun and flexible 3-4-2-1 under new manager John Herdman, who’s gotten buy-in across the board.

What’s gone right: Everybody and their brother picked the Reds to finish at or near the bottom of the East again, but even in the midst of injuries and suspensions and sundry other absences, this team has mostly stayed together, mostly played good ball and mostly gotten results.

It wouldn’t shock me at all if they flipped a switch and ended up grabbing something around 2.2 ppg the rest of the year.

We know from long experience how hard it is to juggle league play and a long CCC run, so I’m not knocking these guys too much. But that level of productivity from those guys is why this team’s on 1.7 ppg.

Columbus seem well set-up to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointment and charge up the standings.

They are still possessing the ball a ton, still tilting the field more than anybody else, and still creating chances. Wilfried Nancy has, as always, brought a few more players through into more meaningful minutes, which has created more depth.

They’ve won three straight, all on the road, have the second-best goal differential in the East and are the only team in the league allowing less than a goal per game.

What’s gone right: They’re 12th in points, but tied for 7th in PPG with at least two games in hand on everybody they’re chasing. They’ve done that while juggling a couple of injuries, one big manager-imposed suspension, and an ultimately fruitless run all the way to the Concacaf Champions Cup final.

Four of their next five are against playoff teams. We’ll have a real good idea a month from now of where this group really stands.

What hasn’t: Even with the better spine, most of the advanced metrics have this team as one of the handful of very worst in MLS, something their recent form makes it hard to argue against. They’re also one of the oldest, in terms of who gets minutes, so it’s not like they’re taking their lumps in service of a brighter future.

So they’re sixth in the West on points and seventh on PPG. That’s better than anybody could’ve realistically hoped for.

What’s gone right: It feels like a redux of two years ago when they got every conceivable bounce. I think you’ve got to give Josh Wolff credit for getting the right guys into the right spots – veteran CBs, an outstanding goalkeeper, Alex Ring back destroying next to Dani Pereira , and Sebastián Driussi playing underneath a false 9 in Diego Rubio . These pieces fit together in a way last year’s team really didn’t, and when the pieces fit together the team’s less likely to make catastrophic errors.

What hasn’t: They don’t have a starting No. 9 and the ACL injury to Nelson Quiñones robbed them of their best goalscoring winger. And so they’ve scored just 18 goals on ~18 xG, which are both among the worst marks in the league.

In fact the whole backline and midfield is very, very good, and the Jogo Benny-to game model allows them to use the ball for defensive purposes. It’s all added up to the Dynamo once again being among the very best defensive sides in MLS.

They still use the ball well through midfield, and – happily – Coco Carrasquilla is still in town, now on a new long-term contract. Artur is still excellent, Steve Clark is still very good, and Micael is one of the very best young center backs in MLS.

What’s gone right: Surprisingly, they survived the early-season absence of Héctor Herrera pretty well. That includes a very good showing in CCC play, as they beat St. Louis over two legs before bowing out admirably to the Crew.

Both sites reckon he’s conceding about a half a goal more per game than he should. Lop eight goals allowed off of Colorado’s tally, and how many more wins do they have? How many more points?

Using the American Soccer Analysis database, which goes back to 2013, Steffen’s 2024 season thus far is 44% worse than the previous worst season they tracked (minimum 1500 minutes).

What hasn’t: Zack Steffen is having – by miles – the worst shot-stopping season by any starting ‘keeper in recent MLS history.

The fullbacks have been solid. The depth has been reliable. The Rapids have a top three xGD in the West (by a fraction, but still).

Moise Bombito has developed into a dynamic (if still mistake-prone) center back. Djordje Mihailovic has been pretty good as a No. 10, and Rafa Navarro has been pretty good as a No. 9, and Kévin Cabral (!!!) has been pretty good as a playmaking left winger.

What’s gone right: When Connor Ronan got hurt, Cole Bassett dropped a line deeper to play as the No. 8 in Chris Armas’s 4-2-3-1 (he was supposed to be a pressing 10) and has played so well he’s got an argument to be on the All-Star roster. Oliver Larraz , a fellow homegrown, has slotted in admirably as a backline shield next to him.

Grade: C. They’re about exactly where I thought they would be at this point, all told.

They will make a big move in the coming transfer window, and consensus is it’ll be for a No. 9. I’m not sure that’s the area of greatest need, but I’d understand the decision if that’s what they go with.

What hasn’t: Injuries and absences robbed them of any continuity for most of the season to this point. That’s more often been obvious in attack – their chance creation has been sporadic at best – but the knock-on effect is, late in games when chasing a result, they’ve had to take more risks with their fullbacks. And that in turn has exposed the center backs, which has meant many late goals conceded, and many dropped points.

And it’s not just the results that have been better. They’ve actually won the xG battle in three of those six games after winning it just twice in their first 12.

Really, though, the story is that, at this point last month, the Timbers were sitting on a nine-game winless skid and staring into the abyss. They rose to the occasion with a 3W-1L-2D stretch that has pulled them above the red line.

What’s gone right: Evander has, at times, looked like a top player in MLS. Diego Chara hasn’t lost to Father Time yet. Felipe Mora is still a reliable goalscorer, and each of the wingers have had some very nice moments.

Grade: C-. Maybe I’m an idiot, but I still think this group’s got one more push in them.

They’ve got just one win in their past 10. Five of their next seven are against teams they’re chasing in the East.

What hasn’t: Prime Andre Blake might be gone for good, but the real issue is the center backs have all taken turns being weirdly soft and inattentive in the box, while d-mid José Martínez is a shadow of the guy he was two years ago. The Union’s long run of elite contention was built on dominating in their own box, and they have not been that team this year. Not at all.

To me that matches the eye test. They do a very good job of getting the ball into valuable spots and do a very good job of denying opponents the same.

Here is the good news: They’re actually playing good soccer in terms of chance creation and chance limitation. This is a top-three team in MLS when it comes to expected goals differential as per most sites. ASA’s all-in-one metric, goals added (g+), is a little more bearish, but has the Union fifth.

What’s gone right: Not much. A few injuries and absences have played a role (they really, really miss prime Andre Blake ), but it’s mostly been young players not progressing quite fast enough, and previously elite veterans regressing to a shocking degree.

What’s gone right: Not much, really, though a recent run of results – most of which have come under interim manager Rumba Munthali following the dismissal of Gary Smith – has pulled the ‘Yotes above the playoff line for the first time all season.

That’s coincided with the return to health of Walker Zimmerman, which obviously makes a huge difference. Since the start of May they’ve conceded just five times in seven games, which is the best mark in the league during that span. They’ve gone 3W-2L-2D.

For what it’s worth the players, following Smith’s dismissal, seemed aligned in advocating for a new, more expansive blueprint. I do think we’ve seen some glimmers of that under Munthali, but it’s too early to say if 1) that portends anything significant, or 2) Munthali’s the guy long-term.

What hasn’t: Hany Mukhtar’s regressed from his three-year run of MVP form. Sam Surridge is a pretty good – 5g on 4.9 npxG in 1043 minutes – but not great No. 9. The wingers aren’t goalscorers. The ball progression through midfield cratered with the exit of Dax McCarty. The center backs lost their way without Zimmerman.

And of course, the young (or youngish) players never developed under Smith. As a result this team has exactly zero contributors under the age of 24 and zero players from South America, which is insane in what has become one of the world’s best developmental leagues.

GM Mike Jacobs obviously deserves a portion of blame for that, but my suspicion is Jacobs was shopping for the ingredients Smith wanted. So it’ll be telling, on that account, to see what happens this summer. Does Jacobs actually bring in young players? Does whoever the coach is actually play them? Do they move the needle in terms of form or results?

Bear in mind, this would all be happening along with the reported (but not yet confirmed) changes to the U-22 Initiative program, should they go through. Nashville have the chance to be a very different team by the end of next month.