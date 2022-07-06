Midseason grades: Progress report for Eastern Conference teams so far 

Bear in mind I'm factoring in Cup play ( US Open Cup , Concacaf Champions League and/or Canadian Championship ), off-the-field stuff and just baseline expectations as well. If you want to know who the best teams are, just look at the standings . If you want to know who's having the best year, I've got you covered below.

We’re officially past the midway point of the season in terms of total games played in the 2022 regular season, and 27 of the 28 teams in MLS have played at least half their schedule (c’mon, D.C ., please keep up), which means it's time to hand out some midseason grades across the length and breadth of MLS.

Beyond that, I think the answer is a rethink of their approach to roster building, with a bit more value placed upon acquiring, developing and keeping solid depth pieces from within the league.

What they could’ve done better: Gone back in time to avoid giving whatever affront has compelled the soccer gods to slowly, ever so slowly, pick the roster off one by one?

Anyway, giving them a “C” is me totally chickening out, so we’re off to a good start.

I straight-up do not think Atlanta will be able to fight their way back into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs picture, as they’re just missing too much. But I give them credit for not giving up (yet).

This is one of the hardest teams I’ve ever had to grade. Have they been overall disappointing in terms of performance and results? I’d say so. Is it because of the almost unbelievable amount of injuries they’ve had to deal with? Yes, I think it is. Have they actually done a nice job of keeping their heads… well, not quite above water, but at least within touching distance of the playoff pack despite the injuries? They sure have – in fact, I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect they, or anyone else, could’ve done better given all of the above.

What they could’ve done better: I think it’s safe to say that they got the coach wrong (though I like what I’ve seen of interim manager Christian Lattanzio so far), and oof… those DPs. Not getting much from them!

These have been good, solidifying moves. Now if only the Designated Players would produce…

The very best thing, though, is that Zoran Krneta got agnostic about talent acquisition real quick after seeming pretty dogmatic through the winter. Quinn McNeil ’s available to sign? Great – get him. Andre Shinyashiki ’s on the market for a pittance of General Allocation Money (GAM)? Spend it. Derrick Jones is available via trade? Yes, please.

They’ve exceeded my expectations in pretty much every way, save for entertainment value (they’re just not much fun to watch from an aesthetic perspective). Off-field they’ve provided some of the best quotes and best drama of anyone in the league, and as for results, I pegged them for about 35-40 points. Right now they’re on track for a little bit more than that, which has them on the fringes of the playoff race.

What they could’ve done better: I still can’t fathom why they picked up the DP option on Gaston Gimenez ’s contract, but in retrospect, the bigger issue was thinking that Shaqiri could slide inside and be a true No. 10. Building the team around that idea was a big, big mistake.

But it’s not translating on the field in any capacity. The players are almost uniformly underperforming, and rookie head coach Ezra Hendrickson hasn’t been able to come up with any solutions. Right now the Fire seem much more likely to win the Wooden Spoon than make it to the postseason.

I’ll give them an A+ for ambition. Xherdan Shaqiri has the profile and skillset of a guy who should be great in MLS, and Jairo Torres is an up-and-coming creative type who’d been excellent in Liga MX. Rafa Czichos has mostly been good at center back. All these signings made sense – I loved their offseason.

What they could’ve done better: They held onto Gyasi Zardes three months too long and got less than they should’ve for him, but the bigger issue is that they still haven’t gotten it right with their wingers despite going back out into the market this past winter. Part of the reason Porter’s had to tinker with the team shape is because, just like last year, they’re getting nothing from out wide.

Caleb Porter deserves some credit for tinkering with the team’s shape in an attempt to fix things, which has led to a nice little five-game unbeaten run (W2 D3) and some momentum heading into the season’s back nine. But it’s all just been so bleak and non-descript thus far.

The Crew are just kinda stuck in the same place living the same year all over again, right? At least, they have been so far this season – the hope is that with the arrival of DP striker Cucho Hernandez this week , those gray days will be a thing of the past and it’ll be sunshine (and a push up the standings ahead).

What they could’ve done better : If they knew Hernan Losada wasn’t going to be the guy, they should’ve made the move to part ways with him in the winter rather than seven weeks into the season. And if they knew it was a possibility they’d go in a different direction, they should’ve had a permanent replacement lined up. As it is, the roster’s a mess (lots of Losada guys are still there) and the team on the field is often directionless.

That move didn’t exactly save their season – D.C.’s not making the playoffs, folks – but with him out there they are, at least, notionally competitive, and he’s worth the price of admission on his own.

They’ve gotten worse since last year almost across the board. The only thing that bumps them up to a D is the fact that they paid a bit extra to bring in Taxi Fountas three months ahead of schedule.

What they could’ve done better : Maybe get Nwobodo from the start?

They have a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate in Lucho Acosta , and a Breakout Player of the Year candidate in Brandon Vazquez , and in Brenner , they have a guy who looked like a surefire bust turning into one of the more entertaining young forwards in the league. And on top of it, they went out and got, in Obinna Nwobodo , one of the best d-mids in the league.

This isn’t going to end up being the greatest single-season turnaround in MLS history – Cincy ’s not going to go from worst to first here. But when you consider how abject this team was for three years, and how little they actually changed this offseason, and how damn good and fun they’ve been through half of 2022… it’s night and day. Even if they did a complete roster teardown and rebuild you couldn’t, in good conscience, ask for better than this.

What they could’ve done better: I thought Neville was a little slow to integrate some of the younger center backs, and it took him a while to finally give Drake Callendar a shot in between the sticks (he’s been excellent).

And now that they’re succeeding, in comes the elite No. 10 to tie the whole thing together. I’ll be shocked if this doesn’t work.

In a weird way, the sanctions were the best thing to happen to Miami. It stopped them from going out and just collecting high-priced glamor pieces and forced them to really think about how to build a roster on a budget. Chris Henderson’s done a great job of that, while Neville’s done a great job of coaching up the young talent on hand and just generally putting all his players into spots where they can succeed.

Pozuelo’s had a tough 18 months in Toronto playing for three different coaches that press, and that mostly didn’t play with a true No. 10. Now he’ll move south to a team that plays out of a mid-block and has guys to do the defensive work for him. You couldn’t get a snugger fit.

I had this at a B+ before the news came down on Tuesday that Inter were trading $150k GAM to Toronto FC for DP No. 10 Alejandro Pozuelo . The trade hasn’t been consummated yet – the Secondary Transfer Window doesn’t open until tomorrow (July 7) – but I absolutely love this for the Herons.

The other thing is that it shouldn’t be lost on anyone that this team has two DP slots open. If they’d gone out this offseason and gotten themselves a Walker Zimmerman -caliber center back or an Andre Blake -caliber goalkeeper, would they have already shipped 33 goals this year?

What they could’ve done better: I dinged them a half a letter grade for getting absolutely murked by Toronto in the semifinals of the Canadian Championship.

They’ve made some shrewd pick-ups along the way – bringing Kei Kamara in, for example, was smart as hell – but more than anything, Nancy is just brilliant at developing young players. From Djordje Mihailovic blossoming into an MVP contender to Ismael Kone blooming into a potential World Cup -level midfielder, just about every box has been checked.

Unlike the two teams I just talked about, Montréal ’s rise hasn’t been a one-season turnaround. Rather, Wilfried Nancy’s taken basically all of what they were good at last year and just made them marginally better across the board. And so that’s how you have a team that missed the playoffs on the final day of 2021 to a team that’s flirting with the top spot in the East in 2022 despite the early-season CCL handicap.

Two months ago this grade would’ve felt impossibly high. Two months from now, it might feel impossibly low.

No matter what happens in 2022, nothing’s going to erase that monumental collapse in Mexico City against Pumas UNAM, which put an ignominious end to New England’s CCL run. It’s one of the worst collapses in league history. Period.

But in the long term, the bigger story might end up being that the Revs sold a reported $24 million worth of players (Tajon Buchanan, Matt Turner, Adam Buksa) and went 3-for-3 in finding replacements. So far that appears to be the case with winger Dylan Borrero and goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, and if new DP No. 9 Giacomo Vrioni lives up to expectations…

The hardest thing to do is to develop, sell and replace while maintaining an elite level. Bruce Arena didn’t quite thread that needle – just look at last year’s PPG compared to this season’s – but this team, which lost three of their four best players from last year, are unbeaten in their last 10 and are about to get serious reinforcements. There is a very good chance, it seems to me, that the Revs go on the march in the second half of this year and enter the postseason as something close to favorites.

At which point, they would probably end up selling another player or two, and then reloading. And then selling again, and reloading again.

In short, this feels like it could be the year that we’ll pinpoint as the moment New England became one of the league’s preeminent developmental & selling clubs. In the long run that would make this an A+ season in Foxborough, even if it really, really really did not feel like it this spring.