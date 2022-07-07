Midseason grades: Progress report for Western Conference teams so far 

Bear in mind I'm factoring in Cup play ( US Open Cup , Concacaf Champions League and/or Canadian Championship ), off-the-field stuff and just baseline expectations as well. If you want to know who the best teams are, just look at the standings . If you want to know who's having the best year, I've got you covered below.

We’re officially past the midway point of the season in terms of total games played in the 2022 regular season, and 27 of the 28 teams in MLS have played at least half their schedule (c’mon, D.C ., please keep up), which means it's time to hand out some midseason grades across the length and breadth of MLS.

One note is that the advanced numbers tend not to like them as much as the eye test does, or as the table does. That usually ends up mattering in the end.

What they could’ve done better: They really seem to have missed badly on the Jhojan Valencia signing, though Danny Pereira ’s development into arguably the best young d-mid in MLS has cushioned that particular blow.

Anyway, you could see what Wolff was trying to build last year. You can see them executing on it at a very high level this year.

Only they’re not 10 or 15% better. Austin’s more like 35 or 40% better at just about everything than they were last year, and their improvement is linear in the sense that a line pointing almost straight up is, in fact, linear.

From a certain point of view, Austin ’s shown linear improvement themselves. They are using largely the same players to execute upon largely the same exact framework Josh Wolff laid down in his first season.

I talk a lot about linear, year-over-year improvement. And by that I mean something like what we’ve seen in Montréal – where a coach in his first year lays down a tactical framework, puts pieces in place (some new, some used) to execute it and does well. Then in the next year, they do almost everything 10 or 15% better, and because of that, they go from a mid-table team to one that’s solidly in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race.

So last year’s team was just deeper and more dynamic than what this year’s version – which can only really attack in transition at this point – has proved to be.

What they could’ve done better: They sat tight this winter and then actually subtracted from the roster (Cole Bassett was loaned and then Kellyn Acosta was traded ) instead of building up from the strengths of last year’s side.

Add in injuries to Jack Price and Danny Wilson and underperformance from new additions like Gyasi Zardes and Max , and it’s been a tough 2022.

This year they’re losing on the margins, and most of the players who took a step forward last year have taken a step backward this season. Auston Trusty and Lalas Abubakar at the back, Jonathan Lewis up top, Mark-Anthony Kaye in the middle… none of those guys are as good as they were a season ago.

The good vibes from last year are long gone. Colorado have been less effective at controlling play through midfield, less effective at generating goals off of set pieces, and less effective at just keeping the ball out of their own net. This team won on the margins last year, and at the same time got significant steps forward from a lot of their marginal players.

What they could’ve done better: I think they just need to find a better balance between game control and risk-taking. Right now their frankly incredible degree of risk aversion is costing them points, as it did this weekend in their 1-1 draw to Inter Miami CF .

They want control of the ball, and they want control of the game, and they are willing to sacrifice chances to blow the game open in order to achieve that. Given their spot in the standings, it’s mostly been worth it.

If you’re a complete tactics nerd you’ve probably enjoyed seeing this. I, myself, mostly like it because it’s distinct – nobody else in MLS plays quite like Dallas under Estevez, who don’t get vertical other than off-ball runs in behind (which are primarily made to open up space for Jesus Ferreira underneath), and who don’t really press (even though they have the personnel to be really good at it, and even though I suspect Estevez is saving their legs to unleash a surprise press when the weather cools), and even though they often need an engraved invitation to consider shooting.

Nico Estevez, in one offseason, changed Dallas from a team that seemed to figure out a way to let every single game get away from them, to one that probably puts more emphasis on pitch control and mastery of rhythm than anybody else in the league.

What they could’ve done better: While Ferreira’s been decent, neither of their other imports this winter (winger Thiago Rodrigues and right back Zeca ) have been at all effective. Zeca, in fact, might be the worst defensive fullback in the league.

Still, it feels like this is going to take a while to fix.

But they have at least made a couple of expensive signings in Sebastian Ferreira and Hector Herrera . Guys like that wouldn’t have been a part of the Dynamo ’s plans in earlier iterations.

The new owners, the new GM, the new coaching staff… they’re all clearly trying to fix a bunch of the stuff that’s been broken with this team for a while. But it’s clearly going to take more than one window worth of tearing the old foundations down – in truth it’ll probably take more than three windows. There’s not a ton on this roster that you can point at and say “that is something to build around.”

They had one of the best offseasons of anybody in the league by going out and addressing their MLS experience deficit. Via free agency signings and trades they acquired more than 1,000 games worth of MLS run, adding four starters – Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sanchez, Ryan Hollingshead and Maxime Crepeau – in the process.

And so they’ve become less spectacular and more solid. They’re up in their usual spot amongst the best in the league as per the underlying numbers, and are pairing that with a sort of ruthless knowhow that eluded this team over the past couple of years.

All of the above has allowed them to survive injury-hit seasons from Carlos Vela, Brian Rodriguez and Chicho Arango, as well as a serious regression from Latif Blessing.

They are, in short, winning the types of games they would have drawn or lost each of the past two years. It hasn’t always been pretty, but it’s been effective.

What they could’ve done better: LAFC should be pretty! I’ll admit I bear something of a grudge against them for not being as ambitious in how they play as they were in their first four years of existence.

But the bigger issue now is that I’m not sure all these high-profile pieces are going to fit snugly with what’s been working so well. Where, for example, does Gareth Bale line up? Is his arrival going to move Vela to a false 9, and Arango – who’s been the team’s best attacker – to the bench? Have they given up on developing Brian Rodriguez? Who is Giorgio Chiellini going to move to the bench?