Recap: Pumas UNAM 3, New England Revolution 0 (3-3 aggregate: PUM advance 4-3 on PKs)

Pumas UNAM roared back from a three-goal deficit in the first leg to level the quarterfinal series before advancing to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals 4-3 on penalty kicks over the New England Revolution Wednesday night at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

Juan Dinenno opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, directing the ball into the net with his thigh off a Rogério ball played toward the far post. Dinenno had his brace four minutes into the second half with a sliding effort at the edge of the six-yard box.

Former Real Salt Lake homegrown Sebastian Saucedo leveled the series just before the hour mark, latching onto a failed headed clearance in the box by Brandon Bye before firing over Earl Edwards Jr.