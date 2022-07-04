Report: RBNY product, USMNT star Tyler Adams on the move to Leeds United

New York Red Bulls academy product and US men's national team standout Tyler Adams is headed to the English Premier League to join Leeds United, according to a July 4 report from global transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Per Romano, Adams, 23, will move to Leeds from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig (where he's played since 2019) for a $24 million fee. Adams is reportedly set to travel to England soon to undergo medical tests to finalize the move.

MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert added that the Red Bulls will receive $8 million in their sell-on clause from the original deal that saw Adams join Salzburg in the winter of 2018.

Assuming it's finalized, the move will re-unite Adams with Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch, who oversaw his development when both were still with RBNY.

Adams started his professional career under Marsch with the Red Bulls, ascending through the club's youth development system before becoming a star in MLS with the first team. That served as a springboard for his move to RB Leipzig, where he became one of the club's most important players while racking up over 100 Bundesliga appearances. Since then, he's become a key cog for the USMNT and is a presumed centerpiece in the Yanks' midfield for Qatar 2022.

He would also be joining the same club as USMNT teammate and Philadelphia Union product Brenden Aaronson, who signed with the EPL outfit from Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg in May, as first reported by Tom Bogert. New York City FC alum Jack Harrison is another key member of the Premier League side.

