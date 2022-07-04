Report: RBNY product, USMNT star Tyler Adams on the move to Leeds United

Adams started his professional career under Marsch with the Red Bulls, ascending through the club's youth development system before becoming a star in MLS with the first team. That served as a springboard for his move to RB Leipzig, where he became one of the club's most important players while racking up over 100 Bundesliga appearances. Since then, he's become a key cog for the USMNT and is a presumed centerpiece in the Yanks' midfield for Qatar 2022.