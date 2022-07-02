"A massive signing": Cucho Hernandez to Columbus Crew shows where MLS is going

As big-name players arrive in MLS this summer – Gareth Bale to LAFC and Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto FC , just to name two – the Columbus Crew have gone a slightly different route when securing their new centerpiece.

Step in Colombian international forward Cucho Hernandez, the Crew’s club-record signing (via a reported $10 million transfer) after Watford got relegated from the English Premier League. He’s perhaps not a worldwide star, but Columbus are adamant they have a true gem on their hands.

“It’s a massive signing for our club,” head coach Caleb Porter said at Friday's press conference officially welcoming Hernandez. “When you look at his profile, the age, his recent form, it’s a massive signing for the league as well – to get a young South American, 23 years old, who has proven himself in two of the top leagues in the world.

"We feel like he’s just beginning in terms of his career as well. He’s in his prime and he’ll have the best years of his career here.”

Hernandez required no small outlay either, with his reported transfer fee standing as the seventh-most expensive in MLS history. It broke the Crew’s previous record capture of midfielder Lucas Zelarayan from Liga MX’s Tigres, and gives them a go-to No. 9 after jettisoning US international Gyasi Zardes to the Colorado Rapids in a trade this past April.

It’s not just the dollars and cents involved, though, as pointed out by Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko. He believes Hernandez’s arrival is a true indicator of where MLS is going, referencing his previous Toronto FC executive days when they brought in the likes of Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore during their primes and enjoyed unprecedented success.

“I put this [signing] right up there with them, maybe even higher, because he's a young player who's entering the prime of his career, he's played and seen what it's like to play in the top leagues in the world, and yet he's choosing MLS because he believes that's the best place for him and his career, and where he can shine and be the guy and score the goals, collaborate with the coach and other players,” Bezbatchenko said.