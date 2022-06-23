Toronto FC rout CF Montréal 4-0 to reach Canadian Championship final

Here's what transpired when all three Canadian MLS sides were in action.

The 2022 Canadian Championship semifinals unfolded Wednesday night, determining which clubs will meet in July to vie for the Voyageurs Cup and a spot in next year’s Concacaf Champions League .

Toronto FC turned on the second-half afterburners, steamrolling CF Montréal by a 4-0 scoreline at BMO Field in the year’s first Canadian Classique matchup.

Homegrown forward Ayo Akinola sent the Reds on their way with a brace inside 54 minutes, then forward Jesus Jimenez and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo doubled TFC’s advantage across a three-minute span.

Akinola's goals included a tap-in after some intricate build-up play and a bar-down finish. Meanwhile, Jimenez cleaned up a corner kick and Pozuelo dinked home a chip to cap the scoring.

Toronto, which won the postponed 2020 Canadian Championship final nearly three weeks ago, have lifted a record eight Voyageurs Cup titles since the national cup competition began in 2008.

Goals