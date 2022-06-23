Toronto FC rout CF Montréal 4-0 to reach Canadian Championship final

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The 2022 Canadian Championship semifinals unfolded Wednesday night, determining which clubs will meet in July to vie for the Voyageurs Cup and a spot in next year’s Concacaf Champions League.

Here's what transpired when all three Canadian MLS sides were in action.

Toronto FC 4, CF Montréal 0

Toronto FC turned on the second-half afterburners, steamrolling CF Montréal by a 4-0 scoreline at BMO Field in the year’s first Canadian Classique matchup.

Homegrown forward Ayo Akinola sent the Reds on their way with a brace inside 54 minutes, then forward Jesus Jimenez and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo doubled TFC’s advantage across a three-minute span.

Akinola's goals included a tap-in after some intricate build-up play and a bar-down finish. Meanwhile, Jimenez cleaned up a corner kick and Pozuelo dinked home a chip to cap the scoring.

Toronto, which won the postponed 2020 Canadian Championship final nearly three weeks ago, have lifted a record eight Voyageurs Cup titles since the national cup competition began in 2008.

Goals

  • 40' - TOR - Ayo Akinola | WATCH
  • 54' - TOR - Ayo Akinola | WATCH
  • 75' - TOR - Jesus Jimenez | WATCH
  • 78' - TOR - Alejandro Pozuelo | WATCH

Lineups

Vancouver Whitecaps FC, York United

Kickoff for the second semifinal is set for 10 pm ET.

Canadian Championship Toronto FC CF Montréal

Related Stories

CF Montréal, Toronto FC take rivalry into Canadian Championship semifinals
More News
More News
Sporting KC, New York Red Bulls cruise into US Open Cup semifinals
US Open Cup

Sporting KC, New York Red Bulls cruise into US Open Cup semifinals
Toronto FC rout CF Montréal 4-0 to reach Canadian Championship final
Canadian Championship

Toronto FC rout CF Montréal 4-0 to reach Canadian Championship final
MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Real Salt Lake assistant Brett Jacobs
Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Real Salt Lake assistant Brett Jacobs
Atlanta United acquire international roster slots from Nashville & Seattle

Atlanta United acquire international roster slots from Nashville & Seattle
“We surprised everyone": Philadelphia’s Daniel Gazdag knocks down England
The Call Up

“We surprised everyone": Philadelphia’s Daniel Gazdag knocks down England
2022 MLS All-Star voting update - June 22, 2022

2022 MLS All-Star voting update - June 22, 2022
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Union Omaha | June 22, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Union Omaha | June 22, 2022
GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 81st minute
1:01

GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 81st minute
HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC | June 22, 2022
4:02

HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC | June 22, 2022
GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 66th minute
1:00

GOAL: Felipe Hernández, Sporting Kansas City - 66th minute
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!