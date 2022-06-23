Toronto FC rout CF Montréal 4-0 to reach Canadian Championship final

The 2022 Canadian Championship semifinals unfolded Wednesday night, determining which clubs will meet in July to vie for the Voyageurs Cup and a spot in next year’s Concacaf Champions League.
Here's what transpired when all three Canadian MLS sides were in action.
Toronto FC 4, CF Montréal 0
Toronto FC turned on the second-half afterburners, steamrolling CF Montréal by a 4-0 scoreline at BMO Field in the year’s first Canadian Classique matchup.
Homegrown forward Ayo Akinola sent the Reds on their way with a brace inside 54 minutes, then forward Jesus Jimenez and midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo doubled TFC’s advantage across a three-minute span.
Akinola's goals included a tap-in after some intricate build-up play and a bar-down finish. Meanwhile, Jimenez cleaned up a corner kick and Pozuelo dinked home a chip to cap the scoring.
Toronto, which won the postponed 2020 Canadian Championship final nearly three weeks ago, have lifted a record eight Voyageurs Cup titles since the national cup competition began in 2008.
Goals
Vancouver Whitecaps FC, York United
Kickoff for the second semifinal is set for 10 pm ET.