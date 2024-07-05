Vote for your 2024 MLS All-Star Game Captain!
Pick your captain out of the four finalists below. Voting remains open until 9pm ET, July 9.
Pick your captain out of the four finalists below. Voting remains open until 9pm ET, July 9.
Game On.
During the 2024 MLS All-Star Game in Columbus on July 24, MLS hosted a “Future of the Game Showcase.” The event at Lower.com Field featured live demonstrations of pioneering technology, including new data-creation methods, advanced refereeing tools, broadcast enhancements, and AI-driven fan experiences. A first in global soccer, the “Future
COLUMBUS – It was exactly what everyone at Lower.com Field was waiting for in Wednesday’s All-Star Game presented by Target.
COLUMBUS – Draft beer in hand, clad in a black Columbus Crew T-shirt like usual, Frankie Hejduk beamed down at the Lower.com Field pitch and the spectacle unfolding on it like a proud father.
COLUMBUS – The LIGA MX All-Stars earned revenge in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, securing a 4-1 victory over the MLS All-Stars.
COLUMBUS – Amid rapid growth on and off the field, San Diego FC will formally become Major League Soccer’s 30th team when the 2025 season begins. But will the league stop there?
COLUMBUS – Head coach André Jardine has named his starting XI for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held Wednesday night at Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | Apple TV - Free). Forwards/Wingers (3) - Oussama Idrissi - CF Pachuca - Germán Berterame - CF Monterrey - Javairô
COLUMBUS – Head coach Wilfried Nancy has named his starting XI for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held Wednesday night at Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
COLUMBUS – The East All-Stars secured a 5-0 victory over the West All-Stars in the 2024 Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Game, held Tuesday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium. Charlotte FC's Kevin Alvarado netted a brace, while Jaime Escobar (Charlotte), Elijah Reed (Philadelphia Union) and Rourke Martin (Toronto FC) also
COLUMBUS – Many observers would argue Diego Luna should be in France right now, not central Ohio. But the Real Salt Lake star’s grin suggested he’s feeling pretty good about his current location.
COLUMBUS – Bradley Wright-Phillips offered Chituru Odunze a simple, but powerful exhortation just before the Crown Legacy goalkeeper began his run in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars competition at the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Lower.com Field Tuesday night: Do it for South London.
The LIGA MX All-Stars edged their MLS All-Star counterparts in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, taking a 3-2 decision Tuesday night in a dramatic finale. The star-studded showcase teased Wednesday's main event, with the best of MLS and LIGA MX facing off in the 2024 MLS
COLUMBUS – First off, let there be no doubt that Maarten Paes earned his place and then some at MLS All-Star.
COLUMBUS – Riqui Puig isn’t taking a victory lap. It’s too soon for that. He has repeatedly mentioned eight games remain in the LA Galaxy’s regular season and there’s plenty of work to do. But he definitely is doing some talking. “We trust you! You are so good with predictions!”
COLUMBUS – Less than one week removed from his record-setting debut, Cavan Sullivan led Team East to a 4-2 victory over Team West in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. The Philadelphia Union midfielder buried a 77th-minute penalty kick, then set up a 90th-minute insurance strike from
More than 400 Columbus fans had an opportunity to volunteer and work alongside former and current MLS players as part of MLS All-Star Day of Service presented by Target Monday at Nationwide Arena.
The best of MLS and LIGA MX clash Wednesday night in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field.
COLUMBUS – Hosting the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target presents a different angle for the Columbus Crew this year.
COLUMBUS – When Denis Bouanga makes travel recommendations for friends visiting the United States, this locale might not make his list.
COLUMBUS – The MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate is meant as a sneak preview of sorts, a chance to glimpse some of MLS’s top academy prospects on their climb towards a professional career and, perhaps, eventual stardom.
COLUMBUS – It’s been quite a summer for Colombian soccer in the United States.
Major League Soccer, LIGA MX and special guests will compete in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T. - July 23, 7:30 pm ET - Lower.com Field - Columbus, Ohio - Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - Purchase tickets ($25)
LA Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec and FC Dallas forward Petar Musa have been added to the 2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster by head coach Wilfried Nancy, MLS announced Sunday. The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is set for July 24, pitting the MLS All-Stars against the LIGA MX
Diana Ordóñez is a soccer fanatic.
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna and Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito have been added to the 2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster by head coach Wilfried Nancy, MLS announced Friday. The 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is set for July 24, pitting the MLS All-Stars against the LIGA