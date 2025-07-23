FC Cincinnati's Evander named 2025 MLS All-Star Game Captain

FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander will captain the MLS All-Stars when they face the LIGA MX All-Stars Wednesday night in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

Evander receives the armband after winning the 2025 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan.

So far this season, the Brazilian No. 10 has the third-most goal contributions in the league (23). The Landon Donovan MLS MVP contender has recorded 15 goals and eight assists for Cincy, who lead the Supporters' Shield race with 48 points.

Over the winter, Evander joined Cincy in an MLS-record cash trade. He arrived from the Portland Timbers for $12 million guaranteed and other considerations, helping replace now-FC Dallas midfielder Luciano Acosta.

Evander has earned MLS All-Star recognition in back-to-back seasons. The 2024 MLS Best XI midfielder is joined on this year's squad by FC Cincinnati teammate and USMNT center back Miles Robinson.