2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game: East snatches late win over West

AUSTIN, Texas – The MLS NEXT East All-Stars scored three second-half goals, including an 85th-minute penalty kick, to secure a 4-3 comeback victory over their West counterparts on Monday night in the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate at Parmer Field.

Team West surged ahead in the 32nd minute when Lorenzo Cornelius (St. Louis CITY SC) slipped past multiple defenders in the box before setting up Tim Dennis (Minnesota United FC) for a tap-in. East equalized right on the stroke of halftime, as Cristiano Oliveira (New England Revolution) brought down a free kick from Ademar Chávez (FC Cincinnati) and fired a turning shot past the goalkeeper.

Team East kept their foot on the gas to open the second half and took the lead in the 52nd minute via a lovely long-range strike from Gustavo Caraballo (Orlando City), who was part of wholesale changes at the break.

The teams traded goals as the second half continued. Steel Cook (FC Dallas) equalized for West in the 72nd minute, pouncing on a loose ball in the box and blasting his shot home on the half-volley. Only four minutes later, East restored their lead as Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew) reacted quickest to a rebound following a save to find the back of the net.

In the 83rd minute, West again evened the score when Tyler Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) beat the onrushing goalkeeper to a through ball and walked it in.

As the full-time whistle neared, East earned a penalty following a handball in the box. Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union) stepped up and coolly dispatched the PK to ensure his side took home the 4-3 win.

Goals