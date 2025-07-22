Dreaming big: USMNT All-Stars aim for 2026 World Cup

“I was blessed enough to, last time we played Galaxy, to meet with him outside the locker room behind closed doors, to tell him how much he's meant to me,” Luna explained. “It was awesome to watch him play as I grew up, and I got his jersey. So that's pretty cool to now check off the bucket list.”

Asked who his favorite player was growing up, Luna revealed it was Marco Reus – and it turns out that he got the chance to meet the Borussia Dortmund legend after RSL hosted Reus and the LA Galaxy earlier this season.

The Real Salt Lake starlet drew one of the biggest crowds at MLS All-Star media day on Monday afternoon, a flock of reporters and content creators clamoring to pick his brain in the wake of the Concacaf Gold Cup heroics that powered the US men’s national team ’s run to the tournament final, earned him Best XI honors and further dialed up the hype around his prodigious talents.

“Then that comes with performing on the field, but also with the right mindset. And thankfully, that's allowed me to be here and now enjoy this amazing week.”

“This past 50 days have been an amazing time for me,” he said. “I think the path that I took and the effort, and betting on myself, has really allowed me to showcase and to prove people wrong, to continue to work through everything that was needed, to move to the next level and get the next opportunity.

After a long, winding and by now well-documented path to MLS, Luna’s had quite a few moments like that lately, from RSL exploits to his starring role in the USMNT's run to the Gold Cup final, contributing three goals and four assists and earning tournament Best XI honors. He looks quite likely to keep stacking them up, too, as he and a sizable contingent of MLS-based Yanks hunt for places in the FIFA 2026 World Cup .

What the unassuming 21-year-old didn’t say out loud, but which speaks volumes about his explosive trajectory: It was Luna, not Reus, who grabbed the spotlight that night, bagging a brace to lead Salt Lake to a 2-0 victory over the defending MLS Cup champions.

World Cup aspirations

For the next 10 months or so, every time Luna and his fellow USMNT hopefuls step on any pitch, anywhere, represents an opportunity to catch head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s attention, and demonstrate why they deserve one of next summer’s prized roster spots.

“I've been with him a couple camps now, and I know what he wants from me as a player,” said Columbus Crew wingback Max Arfsten, another central contributor to the Gold Cup run, of Pochettino. “So it's just about, at the end of the day, performing and controlling what I can at the club level, and then going from there.

“It’s definitely a goal of mine to go to the World Cup,” added the Fresno, California product, who only made his USMNT debut in January but has already garnered 10 caps under Poch. “This ranks at the top of my list of dreams that I want to achieve, so yeah, I’m going to do what I can and just stay in the moment and try and perform with my club.”

Despite being based in Europe and accruing most of his managerial experience there, Pochettino has made abundantly clear that he views MLS excellence as an entry point to the national team, and values what the domestic-based sector of his player pool has brought to the program.

“I'm coming also from a different country, and when I arrive here, analyze the league, know better the league, know better the players, there's a lot of talent here,” said All-Star coach Nico Estévez, a USMNT assistant under both Gregg Berhalter and, briefly, Pochettino before taking the helm at Austin FC last autumn. “You can ask any player that is from other countries and played in big leagues – the league is really competitive; every single year it is getting more competitive.