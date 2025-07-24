Back on top! MLS All-Stars top LIGA MX All-Stars in Austin

The MLS All-Stars earned bragging rights in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game Wednesday night at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium, cruising to a 3-1 win over the LIGA MX All-Stars.

Much to the delight of the 20,738 in attendance, MLS avenged a loss in the 2024 MLS All-Star Game in Columbus and have won three of the four iterations of this matchup, also claiming victory in 2021 (Los Angeles) and 2022 (Minnesota).

Nashville SC talisman Sam Surridge, the Golden Boot presented by Audi co-leader, opened the scoring in the 28th minute, latching onto a Denis Bouanga cross and guiding his header home.

Tai Baribo doubled MLS's lead six minutes into the second half. The Philadelphia Union forward received a pass from Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew) before depositing a clinical finish inside the 18-yard box.

Club Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora, a 16-year-old Mexican international, pulled a goal back for LIGA MX in the 64th minute, becoming the youngest player to score in MLS All-Star Game history.

But Vancouver Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made a pair of critical saves before club teammate Brian White sealed the victory 10 minutes from full-time.

Goals